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Nvidia GTC 2026: How to Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia Keynote and What to Expect

Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026 is scheduled between March 16 and 19, in San Jose, California.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 March 2026 10:26 IST
Nvidia GTC 2026: How to Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia Keynote and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the GTC 2026 keynote outlining the company’s latest AI technologies

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Highlights
  • Jensen Huang’s keynote starts March 16 at 11AM PT
  • Livestream will be available on Nvidia’s official website
  • The AI event is expected to host over 30,000 attendees
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Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) has become one of the most closely watched events in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Over the past few years, major AI announcements, including new GPUs, robotics platforms, and data centre technologies, have debuted on the GTC stage. The 2026 edition is expected to follow the same trend, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set to outline the company's next wave of AI infrastructure and computing platforms. As AI chips, models, and agentic systems dominate industry conversations, Huang's keynote is likely to attract developers, investors, and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

When Is Nvidia GTC 2026?

The Nvidia GTC 2026 event will take place from March 16 to March 19 in San Jose, California, bringing together developers, researchers, and companies working with foundation models, accelerated computing, and robotics.

The conference typically features hundreds of technical sessions, workshops, and product announcements. Nvidia says the event includes more than 500 sessions and over 30,000 attendees from across the AI ecosystem. The most anticipated moment, however, is the opening keynote delivered by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

How to Watch Jensen Huang's Nvidia GTC 2026 Keynote

Jensen Huang's keynote is scheduled for Monday, March 16, at 11AM PT at the SAP Center in San Jose. For viewers in India, the keynote will begin at 11:30PM IST on March 16. For those watching online, Nvidia will livestream the keynote on its official GTC website and YouTube channel. The stream is free and does not require registration.

What to Expect From Nvidia's GTC 2026 Keynote

Nvidia has indicated that the keynote will cover advancements across its entire AI computing stack, including chips, software platforms, robotics, and data centre infrastructure. The company typically uses GTC to outline its AI compute roadmap over the next several years.

One of the most closely watched segments will likely involve new AI chips and inference hardware. There is a possibility that Nvidia might introduce or preview next-generation processors designed specifically for AI inference workloads in complex and agentic AI systems.

Recently, Nvidia has been expanding its vision of AI factories, the large-scale data centre systems designed to train and run AI models. Huang is expected to discuss new infrastructure and networking solutions that enable these AI-driven computing environments. The tech giant has increasingly focused on robotics and physical AI, which could be part of the keynote announcements.

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Further reading: Nvidia GTC 2026, Nvidia, Jensen Huang, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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