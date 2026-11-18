Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most hyped and long-awaited video games of all time, is finally here. Players across the world, including India, will get their first chance to explore Vice City starting today (November 19). The game has been available for pre-order for several months, with Rockstar Games also allowing players to pre-download it from November 12. Now, those who have waited to get their hands on a physical copy can order GTA 6 through quick-commerce platform Blinkit, which has started offering the PS5 version in select cities across the country.

GTA 6 on Blinkit

In an X post, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the availability of GTA 6 for the PS5, priced at Rs. 5,999. This means only the Standard Edition of the game is available for purchase. Players who want to get their hands on the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition can purchase an upgrade pass through the PlayStation Store, which costs Rs. 1,499.

GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! 🎮 It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes. We've launched it in select areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata & Ahmedabad (launching in more cities between today and tomorrow). We'll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you're ready to play from 19th November. Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days 😮‍💨 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 18, 2026

Blinkit is offering select bank benefits on GTA 6 purchases. The cheapest deal includes a discount using Axis Bank cards. Following the discount, it will be offered at Rs. 5,749 on the quick commerce platform.

GTA 6's availability on Blinkit is offered in select areas across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. The company says it plans to expand availability to more Indian cities between November 18 and 19.

Customers ordering GTA 6 through Blinkit will receive a physical box containing a download code, similar to other e-commerce sites. The box is also designed to serve as a collectible for fans who want something to display on their shelves. Players can use the code to download the game on their PS5 and have it ready to play when it becomes available globally on November 19.

Dhindsa said the company wanted to make the game available for quick delivery after the long wait for its release. The Blinkit CEO also noted that the platform itself was built during the years players spent waiting for GTA 6.

The announcement specifically mentions the PS5 version, with no details about the availability of the Xbox version through the platform.