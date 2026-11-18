Xiaomi 18 is reportedly in development as a third model in the company's 18 lineup. While Xiaomi has not officially revealed the launch date, a new leak gives us a look at its design and key specifications. The upcoming handset is tipped to have a metal frame and a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor. The Xiaomi 18 is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It could support 100W wired charging.

Xiaomi 18 Design, Specifications Leaked Online

Tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has shared an alleged live image of the Xiaomi 18 on X. The leaked render shows the handset in a white colour with a metal frame and reveals the rear design.

Here is the first look at Xiaomi 18 😍 Expected specs : • ~6.4" 1.5K 120Hz flat LTPO OLED, TCL M11 panel • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 • ~7000mAh🔋100W wired⚡ • Square camera deco : 200MP OIS + 50MP UW + 50MP OIS telephoto • No rear display • Metal frame, IP69, US FS, USB 3.2 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 17, 2026

It appears to have a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges, resembling the Xiaomi 17's design. The camera module houses three sensors. Unlike the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, the standard model does not seem to have a secondary display on the back panel.

The tipster claims that the Xiaomi 18 features a flat 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to use a TCL M11 panel. It is tipped to feature a metal frame and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset is expected to power the Xiaomi 18. It is said to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a USB 3.2 port.

Xiaomi 18 is said to feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS. This tipped camera configuration differs from an earlier leak that suggested the Xiaomi 18 would feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 18's battery capacity could be around 7,000mAh with support for 100W wired charging. A previous leak suggested a slightly larger 7,200mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 18 is rumoured to arrive in China in December. The company has not officially confirmed its launch date. It will join the Xiaomi 18 Pro series, which was initially unveiled in China in September.