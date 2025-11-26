Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang reportedly questioned the company's managers that promote the culture of using less artificial intelligence (AI) at work. As per the report, the company, which reported a record-breaking revenue in Q3 2025 due to increasing demand for GPUs in the industry, believes in automating every task possible with the help of AI technology. Huang reportedly also appeared bullish when discussing the concerns about the AI bubble, and highlighted the high market expectations from the tech giant that puts Nvidia in a “no-win scenario.”

Nvidia Wants Employees to Use AI

Business Insider listened to a company meeting last week whereHuang highlighted the absurdity of an AI company's managers asking employees to use less AI, Fortune reported. Addressing the staffers, the Nvidia CEO reportedly said, “My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI,” adding, “Are you insane?”

Making his stance clear, Huang reportedly said that the employees should automate every task that is possible with the help of AI. He also assured the staffers by saying that they will still have enough work to do.

Nvidia CEO's sentiments have become more common in the AI industry recently. According to Business Insider, Julia Liuson, President of Developer Division at Microsoft, told managers in June to assess employees' performance based on their usage of internal AI tools as it is a “fundamental part” of the company's culture.

Earlier this month, Janelle Gale, Chief People Officer at Meta, reportedly told employees that “AI-driven impact” will be a core expectation from 2026, and will be part of their performance review. Similar drives to start making employees use AI have also begun in Google and Amazon.

Separately, Huang also addressed the company's performance in the previous quarter where Nvidia raked in $57 billion (roughly Rs. 5 lakh crore), up 22 percent from Q2 and 62 percent YoY. Despite that, the company's share prices have been going down for some time.

Answering a question if this is the first sign of cracks in the AI bubble, Huang reportedly said, “If we delivered a bad quarter, it is evidence there's an AI bubble. If we delivered a great quarter, we are fueling the AI bubble.” He added that if the company's performance dipped even slightly, “the whole world would've fallen apart.”