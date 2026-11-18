Samsung launched Galaxy AI in 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 series. Now, the South Korean tech brand seems to be planning to introduce paid subscription plans for services. While Galaxy AI Premium subscription pricing and features remain under wraps, a new leak claims Samsung may allow users to buy a Galaxy AI subscription to add more than three custom cards in Now Brief. Right now, users can have up to three custom cards at a time in Now Brief. This feature, introduced with Galaxy AI, is an AI-based daily summary that displays cards with updates based on your daily routine and interests.

Samsung Galaxy AI Subscription May Limit Now Brief Custom Cards

SamMobile reportedly found an updated entry on Samsung's Custom Card limits support page that indicates users with a paid Galaxy AI plan can create more than three Custom Cards. Users on the free Standard Galaxy AI plan are reportedly to retain the existing three-card allowance.

The entry does not show how many additional cards a Galaxy AI subscription will offer paid users. The leaked support page reportedly suggests that creating and editing Custom Cards consumes AI Plan credits. Users may need enough AI Plan credits to create or edit cards. The AI plan credits will reportedly be shared across devices linked to a user's Samsung account.

Now Brief's Custom Cards is a personalised AI feature introduced with One UI 9. This feature lets users choose specific information from Weather, Health, or Videos categories, set a schedule, and generate personalised summary cards inside Samsung's Now Brief.

Samsung's Galaxy AI, which debuted alongside the Galaxy S24 series, is currently free for Galaxy device users. The company is said to be testing a premium subscription plan that offers paid options alongside usage limits for free users. It is tipped to cost around $5 (roughly Rs. 400) per month.

The paid offering is expected to include additional artificial intelligence features like Bixby Actions, Daily Briefing, and Generative Video.