Asus expanded its TUF Gaming portfolio in India on Wednesday with the launch of the refreshed TUF Gaming F16, Made in India TUF Gaming A15, and TUF Gaming T700 Mini desktop. According to the company, the new lineup is aimed at users looking for devices that can handle gaming, studies, and everyday productivity. The laptops feature MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, expandable memory and storage, and upgraded cooling systems. The TUF Gaming F16 is powered by Intel Core 5 and Core 7 processors, while the A15 gets an AMD Ryzen 7 chipset and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

Asus TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A15, T700 Mini Price in India and Availability

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,990 for the Intel Core 5 variant. The higher-end configuration is priced at Rs. 1,54,990. It will be available starting November 18 through Asus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, the Asus Eshop, and authorised Asus retailers across the country.

The Made in India Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) is priced starting at Rs. 1,32,990, with availability scheduled to begin on December 1. The Asus TUF Gaming T700 Mini desktop, meanwhile, starts at Rs. 2,09,990 and will also go on sale from December 1. It will be available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and the Asus Eshop.

Asus is also offering loan-cum-equated monthly instalment (LCEMI) and no-cost EMI (NCEMI) options on purchases of the TUF Gaming F16, starting at Rs. 7,777 per month. The EMI options for the other configurations start at Rs. 8,611 for the higher-end F16, Rs. 7,499 for the TUF Gaming A15, and Rs. 8,750 for the T700 Mini.

Asus TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A15, T700 Mini Features and Specifications

Asus says the TUF Gaming F16 is designed for users who want a gaming laptop that can also handle everyday productivity and academic workloads. It features MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and supports memory upgrades of up to 64GB RAM and storage expansion of up to 4TB SSD.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core 5 Processor 205H and Intel Core 7 Processor 230H options. Asus has equipped it with a dual-fan cooling system featuring thin fan blades, which the company claims improves airflow efficiency and helps maintain stable performance during extended gaming sessions.

For connectivity, the TUF Gaming F16 includes a LAN port, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C with Power Delivery, and multiple additional ports for connecting peripherals and external displays.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) is being introduced in Made in India configurations as part of the company's efforts to expand its local manufacturing operations. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 155 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It supports up to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage expansion.

For thermal management, the laptop features a dual-fan cooling system and large rear exhaust vents, which are designed to help dissipate heat during extended gaming and productivity sessions.

The TUF Gaming A15 also features MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Its connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. This allows users to connect external displays and other peripherals.

The Asus TUF Gaming T700 Mini, meanwhile, is a compact gaming desktop featuring an anime-inspired design and a tool-less mechanism for easier access to internal components. Asus says this allows users to upgrade the system's memory and storage without requiring extensive disassembly.

The desktop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processor options and supports Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics with 8GB of VRAM. It supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. Asus has equipped the T700 Mini with an enterprise-grade motherboard featuring 100 percent solid capacitors and an 80 PLUS Platinum-certified power supply.

It also offers nine USB ports, including high-speed USB Type-C connectivity, alongside multi-display support. The TUF Gaming T700 Mini has undergone MIL-STD-810H military-grade testing across environmental conditions.