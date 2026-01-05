Nvidia Co-Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, will host a keynote session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The session will focus on the future outlook of artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications, specifically the areas Nvidia focuses on. CES 2026 is being held in Las Vegas from January 6 through January 9, but Huang's keynote takes place a day earlier. Reservations to attend the session in-person is currently open. But those who want to watch it from their home, can do so via live streams being hosted by the company.

When and Where to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Keynote

Huang's address is set for Monday, January 5, ahead of the official CES exhibition kick-off. The session, titled “Nvidia Live at CES 2026 with Founder and CEO Jensen Huang,” begins at 1pm PT (2:30am IST on January 6) at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas venue, in the BleauLive Theatre. Attendees and registered media can join the presentation in person, with doors opening around 11.30am PT (1am IST on January 6), and a pre-show is scheduled shortly before the keynote starts.

Those who cannot attend the keynote in Las Vegas, Nvidia is livestreaming the keynote globally. The livestream will be available via the company's official website, where a link and live video are typically provided at the event time. It can also be viewed through Nvidia's YouTube channel. No CES registration is required to watch the keynote online.

The Nvidia CEO's keynote is expected to run for around 90 minutes and will focus on Nvidia's latest work in AI. The company's valuation peaked above $5 trillion (roughly Rs. 451 lakh crore) in late 2025 on the back of the rising demand for AI hardware and specialised platforms. Currently, the company is heavily invested in cutting-edge AI, robotics, simulation, gaming, and content creation solutions.

Notably, apart from the keynote, the company will also host more than 20 demos at CES 2026, which can be found in the Cobalt Foyer of the Fontainebleau. These demos are exclusive to the visitors. Apart from Nvidia, a large number of consumer electronics companies will also be making announcements and hosting exhibitions. Some of them include Samsung, LG, AMD, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Dreame, and more.