Bitcoin traded at Rs. 60.3 lakh on Wednesday as cryptocurrency markets tried to recover after recent selling pressure. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.69 lakh, while major altcoins recorded mixed movements. Market sentiment found some support in stronger-than-expected Nvidia earnings, renewed optimism across technology markets, and a marginal return of institutional buying into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, contracting liquidity, cautious investor positioning and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike continued to limit the recovery. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $64,600 (roughly Rs. 60.3 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.68 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 12.7 percent in the last week, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.91 billion (roughly Rs. 17,830 crore) in outflows across seven consecutive sessions before registering a marginal $7.9 million (roughly Rs. 73.7 crore) net inflow on November 16.

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Bitcoin Attempts Recovery

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $591.2 (roughly Rs. 55,200), while Solana (SOL) traded at $74.9 (roughly Rs. 7,000). XRP was priced at $0.97 (roughly Rs. 85), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.059 (roughly Rs. 5.6).

Technology Sector Optimism Offers Some Relief to Digital Assets

Discussing Bitcoin's recent rebound, broader market liquidity, institutional participation and upcoming market catalysts, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Near-term caution is evident in Bitcoin markets: stablecoin liquidity is shrinking, spot volumes have eased, and some corporations are selling. Yet these headwinds have not erased underlying demand, as shown by the rebound from $62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.89 lakh) back to $65,000 (roughly Rs. 60.69 lakh) amid wider uncertainty [...] ETF flows, Nvidia's earnings, and comments from the Federal Reserve stand out as the next key catalysts.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's recovery, the influence of Nvidia's earnings on technology markets and the factors that could determine its near-term direction, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is showing modest signs of recovery, trading near $64,400 (roughly Rs. 60.11 lakh) as Nvidia's stronger-than-expected earnings lifted sentiment across tech markets. The company reported $115.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1,08,117 crore) in revenue, beating the $109 billion (roughly Rs. 1,01,766 crore) estimate, and projected $130 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,381 crore) for the current quarter, reviving AI-linked trades. Bitcoin spot ETFs also saw net inflows for the first time in seven sessions.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recent price performance, institutional investment activity, market liquidity and broader monetary policy conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The recovery remains tentative. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.91 billion (roughly Rs. 17,830 crore) in outflows over seven consecutive sessions before returning to a marginal $7.9 million (roughly Rs. 73.74 crore) net inflow on November 16. Ethereum and other major altcoins continue to face selling pressure. Meanwhile, markets are pricing in roughly a 92 percent probability of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December [...] Avoid chasing the rebound or using excessive leverage. Consider staggered purchases and look for sustained ETF inflows and stronger Bitcoin momentum before increasing exposure.”

Overall, investors are now monitoring Federal Reserve meeting minutes, ETF activity, Nvidia's earnings impact, and Bitcoin's ability to sustain its recovery above $67,000 (roughly Rs. 62.5 lakh), while $62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.9 lakh) remains an important support level.