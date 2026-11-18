Instagram on Tuesday announced a new content protection feature to help creators identify and manage unauthorised copies of their original videos. According to the Meta-owned social media platform, its new tool can automatically scan Instagram and Facebook for videos that visually match a creator's protected content and send alerts when it detects a potential match. The feature is available to eligible Instagram creators who meet Meta's originality and integrity requirements. Meta is also testing ways to identify AI-generated copies that reuse original audio.

Content Protection for Creators on Instagram

In a blog post, Meta said that it is bringing a tool previously available to creators on Facebook to Instagram. It is claimed to be designed to help creators identify when other accounts reuse their original videos without permission and gives them more control over how such content appears across the company's platforms.

The company says eligible creators can enroll in content protection through their Instagram accounts. Once activated, the feature automatically protects every original video they publish going forward. Creators can also manually select eligible videos they have posted previously to add them to the protection system.

The tool uses the same video-matching technology as Meta's Rights Manager to continuously scan Instagram and Facebook for visual matches of protected content, as per the company. When it identifies a match, the original creator receives a notification with additional information, including the matching video's view count and the follower count of the account that posted it.

Creators can access the feature through the Instagram dashboard by navigating to Tools under the Home tab and locating it in the Your Professional Tools section. Eligible users will also receive a notification in their activity feed. Those who believe they qualify but have not received an invitation can apply for access through Meta.

Separately, Meta is introducing an allow list to prevent certain accounts from being flagged for using a creator's original content. As per the company, creators can add these profiles to their allow list so that their videos do not appear as potential matches during content protection scans. They can also update the list whenever their collaboration arrangements or permissions change.

Meta says it has also introduced measures to address potential misuse of the feature. Citing an example, the company explained that if another account uploads and protects a creator's original video before its actual owner enrolls in the programme, the creator can submit an ownership dispute directly through the tool.

Alternatively, they can file a copyright complaint through Meta's Intellectual Property Reporting Centre.

Alongside visual matching, Meta is also said to be working on expanding content protection to identify videos that reuse elements of original content without necessarily retaining the same visuals. The company says creators have increasingly raised concerns about AI-generated videos that use their original work but replace the visuals with AI-generated material.

To address this, Meta is beginning to test a feature that can detect videos matching the spoken words in an original protected video, even when the visuals have been replaced using AI. The initial test will involve a small group of creators in the coming weeks, with plans to expand access to enrolled creators on both Instagram and Facebook.