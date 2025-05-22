LinkedIn is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users look for ideal roles easily. The Sunnyvale, California-based professional networking platform released the AI job search tool in the US earlier this month. It is now expanding its access globally, including in India. The AI tool will let professionals type the desired role as a natural language query, and it will find and show relevant roles. Notably, the new AI feature will only be available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers.

LinkedIn's New AI Tool Will Make It Easier to Find Jobs

In a press release, the company announced the new AI feature and explained how it can help professionals. Citing a survey it conducted, LinkedIn said that 60 percent of professionals in Bengaluru struggle to find job titles and industries, even when they're open to a new opportunity.

The survey also highlighted that one of the top three ways professionals define career progress is by finding a role that fits their skillset and ambition. Noting this bottleneck, LinkedIn said it has developed a new AI-powered tool that makes it easy to search for the ideal job.

With the new AI-powered job search experience, users will be able to type what they're looking for in plain language. For instance, an early-career software engineer could type, “full-stack software developer jobs in Bengaluru that are hybrid or remote work,” and the AI tool will surface results that match all of these requirements.

LinkedIn says the new job search experience eliminates the need for keyword searches that may not understand the full context of what the user is looking for, and shows a large number of irrelevant roles. It also removes the hassle of manual filtering and going through multiple pages to find a vacancy that they'd prefer. “AI-powered job search is designed to make job discovery more relevant, helping them make career moves with greater confidence,” the company added.

Currently, the AI-powered job search tool is only available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers. The subscription plan costs Rs. 499 a month, and offers benefits such as AI tools for interview preparation, planning My Career journey, and more.