LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced

LinkedIn’s Hiring Assistant can build a pipeline of qualified candidates for interviews and draft an outreach email.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: LinkedIn

LinkedIn said the AI agent will offer proactive updates and insights-backed recommendations

  • LinkedIn says Hiring Assistant is the platform’s first AI agent
  • Hiring Assistant is currently available to a select group of customers
  • LinkedIn is also introducing an AI coaching feature to Premium users
LinkedIn introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool dubbed Hiring Assistant on Tuesday. The company said that the feature is the platform's first AI agent which can automate multiple tasks in the hiring workflow to make the process easier for recruiters and hiring professionals. The tool is currently being rolled out to a select number of enterprise clients, and will gradually be expanded to all hiring professionals. The Hiring Assistant can perform tasks such as curating a list of qualified candidates, reaching out to the candidates with the right information, offering them answers to common queries, and more.

LinkedIn Introduces Hiring Assistant

In a newsroom post, the professional social network platform said that it is introducing the platform's first AI agent called Hiring Assistant. Unlike the other AI features on the platform, which require active participation of the user and can only assist with certain tasks, the AI agent can handle several tasks end-to-end in the recruitment workflow. LinkedIn said it can handle all the manual tasks that take up a significant portion of the daily work of professionals.

The Hiring Assistant can help recruiters in sourcing the right people for the job by building a pipeline of qualified candidates, highlighting the top applicants, drafting outreach emails, and keeping the applicants in the hiring funnel by engaging with them and answering queries about the role.

LinkedIn's latest AI tool also goes beyond regular task-managing and offers proactive assistance as well. For instance, LinkedIn says the Hiring Assistant can also provide proactive updates and insight-backed recommendations to help ease the next steps in the hiring workflow.

The company said the tool is designed to let recruiters focus on strategic tasks such as advising hiring managers, connecting with candidates, and creating a seamless candidate journey. Hiring Assistant is currently available to AMD, Canva, Siemens, and Zurich Insurance. It will be expanded to others in the future.

Hiring Assistant will be available to the paid enterprise users of the platform who also use LinkedIn Recruiter — the company's suite of recruitment tools for hiring managers and job professionals.

