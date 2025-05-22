Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Surpasses $111,500 to Set New All-Time High; Majority of Altcoins Follow Suit in Market Rally

Bitcoin saw a four percent to trade at $111,593 (roughly Rs. 95.6 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 13:33 IST
Bitcoin Surpasses $111,500 to Set New All-Time High; Majority of Altcoins Follow Suit in Market Rally

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Viktor Forgacs

The overall market cap of the crypto sector presently stands at  $3.51 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Dogecoin saw gains
  • Shiba Inu, Litecoin also rose in their values
  • Chainlink, Cronos registered losses
Advertisement

Bitcoin surged past the $111,000 (roughly Rs. 95.09 lakh) mark on international exchanges over the past 24 hours. As of Thursday, May 22, it was trading at $111,593 (roughly Rs. 95.6 lakh), reflecting a gain of around four percent, according to CoinMarketCap. Indian exchanges also recorded a notable uptick, with Bitcoin rising by about five percent to trade at $111,523 (approximately Rs. 95.5 lakh), as per data from CoinDCX and CoinMarketCap. Analysts identify $106,200 (around Rs. 90.9 lakh) as a key support level, with resistance expected near $112,500 (roughly Rs. 96.3 lakh).

"The approval of US' Stablecoin Bill and easing trade restrictions have significantly improved investor sentiment, helping BTC hit a new ATH just four months after the previous ATH in January. Institutional demand remains strong, with spot ETFs seeing $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,904 crore) in inflows over the past 10 sessions. CryptoQuant data also shows a steady return of retail investors to the market, bringing more liquidity," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether tailed Bitcoin to clock gains of under two percent on international exchanges. It's presently retailing at $2,627 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh) on global platforms. Having logged profits of over three percent on Indian exchanges, ETH is trading at around $2,630 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh).

"Bitcoin Pizza Day, celebrated today, marks a defining moment in crypto history. As Bitcoin rises, it brings renewed credibility and capital into the space, creating a ripple effect that benefits altcoins including Ethereum," said Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed a majority of altcoins trading in profits.

These include Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Tron, Stellar, Leo, Litecoin, and Monero.

Underdog, Iota, Polygon, Ardor, and Braintrust also joined BTC and ETH on the profit-side of the price charts on Thursday.

"This isn't a temporary surge—it's a structural shift. With governments and institutions becoming active participants in the ecosystem, the foundation for long-term growth is stronger than ever. The next key level to watch is $120K, and beyond that, Bitcoin's role as digital gold will continue to solidify," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360, commenting on the overall rally.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 3.56 percent in the last 24 hours, bringing the sector's valuation to $3.51 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,00,74,768 crore), shows CoinMarketCap.

"After a period of sharp correction driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, the recent surge has been propelled by sustained institutional accumulation, improved liquidity, and renewed confidence in digital assets as a hedge against traditional market volatility. That this milestone comes around Bitcoin Pizza Day underscores the extraordinary journey of Bitcoin—from a 10,000 BTC pizza purchase to a 22.60 crore percent rise in just 15 years," Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42. told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies that logged losses on Thursday include Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Shiba Inu, and Cronos among a few others.

"Altcoins like Core, Worldcoin, Bittensor and a few more have attract over 10 percent gains, while EOS, KuCoin Token, Aave and a few more have experience minor pullbacks of less than four percent. Meanwhile, the SEC keeps deferring its decision on the DOGE ETF after XRP and SOL, which may cool the hype for a while," the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360, advising caution to traders.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Bitcoin Surpasses $111,500 to Set New All-Time High; Majority of Altcoins Follow Suit in Market Rally
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Renders Tease Squircle Design, New Button
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad GT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Job Search Tool That Supports Natural Language Search Queries
  3. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Launch Date Revealed; Colour Options, Chipset Details Teased
  4. Dyson PencilVac With Slim Design and Up to 30 Minutes Operation Time Announced
  5. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 This Summer With New Features
  6. Google Confirms Android 16 Will Offer Desktop Experience Inspired by Samsung DeX
  7. Bitcoin Surpasses $111,500 to Set New All-Time High; Majority of Altcoins Follow Suit in Market Rally
  8. OpenAI Buys iPhone Designer Jony Ive's AI Device Startup, Names Him Creative Head
  9. Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims
  10. Apple to Reportedly Allow Developers to Use Its AI Models for App Creation at WWDC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »