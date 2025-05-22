Dyson PencilVac has been launched in select markets. The vacuum cleaner is advertised as the slimmest offering in the market to date, featuring a 38mm diameter handle which houses all of the electronics powering it. The PencilVac is equipped with Fluffycones which prevents the collected hair from getting entangled. The Dyson PencilVac is omnidirectional with four circular brushes which, along with the suction motor, helps deliver optimal cleaning. The company claims it can reach surfaces as low as 9.5cm and has an operation time of up to 60 minutes.

Dyson PencilVac Availability

Dyson has not disclosed the pricing of its new PencilVac vacuum cleaner. It is expected to be a premium product in line with other offerings in the company's lineup of vacuum cleaners.

It will initially be available in Australia and Japan this year. The Dyson PencilVac will launch in the US in 2026.

Dyson PencilVac Specifications

Powered by a Hyperdymium 140k motor, the Dyson PencilVac spins at up to 1,40,000rpm. It uses four circular brushes that move the rolled hair towards a narrow diameter and suction it, mitigating hair entanglement via an anti-hairing screw tool. As per the company, the brushes stick to the side and adhere to the wall which makes cleaning the entire width of the head an easier process.

The company says it can be used to clean surfaces under furniture as low as 9.5cm.

The Dyson PencilVac is claimed to capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It uses a linear dust separation system which emits syringe-compressed trash to prevent small particles from rising up and discharges clean air. The clearbins, filters and brushes which come with the vacuum cleaner can be removed and washed for reuse. It also has two LED indicators that raise the hokoli which cannot be moved back and forth.

The vacuum cleaner promises an operation time of up to 30 minutes, which can be extended to 60 minutes using a spare battery. It uses a magnet-type charging stand for charging. The Dyson PencilVac connects with Bluetooth and works with MyDyson apps to check the maintenance time and methods.