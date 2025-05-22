Technology News
Dyson PencilVac With Slim Design and Up to 30 Minutes Operation Time Announced

The Dyson PencilVac will be launched in the US in 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: Dyson

The vacuum cleaner uses a magnet-type charging stand for charging

Highlights
  • Dyson PencilVac is powered by a 140k rpm Hyperdymium motor
  • It is claimed to capture 99.99 percent of dust particles
  • It ships with a spare battery which extends operation time to 60 minutes
Dyson PencilVac has been launched in select markets. The vacuum cleaner is advertised as the slimmest offering in the market to date, featuring a 38mm diameter handle which houses all of the electronics powering it. The PencilVac is equipped with Fluffycones which prevents the collected hair from getting entangled. The Dyson PencilVac is omnidirectional with four circular brushes which, along with the suction motor, helps deliver optimal cleaning. The company claims it can reach surfaces as low as 9.5cm and has an operation time of up to 60 minutes.

Dyson PencilVac Availability

Dyson has not disclosed the pricing of its new PencilVac vacuum cleaner. It is expected to be a premium product in line with other offerings in the company's lineup of vacuum cleaners.

It will initially be available in Australia and Japan this year. The Dyson PencilVac will launch in the US in 2026.

Dyson PencilVac Specifications

Powered by a Hyperdymium 140k motor, the Dyson PencilVac spins at up to 1,40,000rpm. It uses four circular brushes that move the rolled hair towards a narrow diameter and suction it, mitigating hair entanglement via an anti-hairing screw tool. As per the company, the brushes stick to the side and adhere to the wall which makes cleaning the entire width of the head an easier process.

The company says it can be used to clean surfaces under furniture as low as 9.5cm.

The Dyson PencilVac is claimed to capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It uses a linear dust separation system which emits syringe-compressed trash to prevent small particles from rising up and discharges clean air. The clearbins, filters and brushes which come with the vacuum cleaner can be removed and washed for reuse. It also has two LED indicators that raise the hokoli which cannot be moved back and forth.

The vacuum cleaner promises an operation time of up to 30 minutes, which can be extended to 60 minutes using a spare battery. It uses a magnet-type charging stand for charging. The Dyson PencilVac connects with Bluetooth and works with MyDyson apps to check the maintenance time and methods.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More


