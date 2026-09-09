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Logitech MX Keypad Launched in India as a Customisable AI Control Centre With LCD Keys: Price, Features

Logitech MX Keypad is compatible with devices running Windows 10 and newer versions and macOS 13 and newer updates.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 19:32 IST
Logitech MX Keypad Launched in India as a Customisable AI Control Centre With LCD Keys: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech MX Keypad features nine LCD keys

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Highlights
  • Logitech MX Keypad LCD keys can change based on the AI tool
  • Logitech MX Keypad can be used to trigger AI agents
  • Logitech MX Keypad ships with a stand
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Logitech MX Keypad was launched in India on Wednesday as the tech firm's first customisable AI control centre. The new device will compete directly with Codex Micro from OpenAI, which was unveiled earlier this year in July as a dedicated customisable keyboard for OpenAI Codex. The new Logitech MX Keypad will soon be available for purchase in India via the company's online store in a single colourway. It features nice customisable LCD keys, along with two navigation buttons at the bottom, allowing users to set the keypad according to their daily AI workflows. The company claims that the keypad has been built with recycled plastic.

Logitech MX Keypad Price in India, Availability

The price of the new Logitech MX Keypad is set at Rs. 15,999. The new keypad will be available for purchase in the country via the Logitech India online store. The Logitech MX Keypad is offered in a single Graphite colour option. The company has yet to announce the exact sale date for its new keypad.

Moreover, the company is offering a one-year limited hardware warranty with the new Logitech MX Keypad. Apart from this, customers can get three months of GitHub Copilot Pro+ for free with the device.

Logitech MX Keypad Specifications, Features

The Logitech MX Keypad is compatible with devices running Windows 10 and newer versions and macOS 13 and newer updates. The keypad features nine customisable LCD keys. Users can customise the keys of the Logitech MX Keypad according to their AI workflow via the Logi Options+ App, which is available for download via the company website. There are also two navigation buttons placed under the LCD keys.

Moreover, the list of tools that the Logitech MX Keypad supports includes Visual Studio Code, GitHub Copilot, IntelliJ IDEA, Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Zoom, Spotify, Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Notion, Slack, Figma, Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and OBS Studio. The company says that the Logitech MX Keypad is built for developers.

Based on the active AI tool, the LCD keys of the Logitech MX Keypad can change. The company claims that the keypad has been built using recycled plastics. The Logitech MX Keypad measures 91.7 x 77.9 x 25.5mm, while weighing about 96g. Meanwhile, its stand measures 112.7 x 58.5 x 20.5mm and weighs about 61g.

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Further reading: Logitech MX Keypad, Logitech, Logitech MX Keypad Price in India, Logitech MX Keypad India Launch, Logitech MX Keypad Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Logitech MX Keypad Launched in India as a Customisable AI Control Centre With LCD Keys: Price, Features
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