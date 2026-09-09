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Vivo X500 Pro Max Design, Colourways Revealed Alongside the New Extender Kit

Vivo X500 Pro Max will go on sale in China in silver and orange colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 14:59 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Design, Colourways Revealed Alongside the New Extender Kit

Photo Credit: Vivo

Oppo X500 Pro Max will be powered by a MediaTek SoC

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max will sport a Zeiss-tuned camera system
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max will support Vivo’s 400mm telephoto lens
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Vivo X500 series is scheduled to launch in China later this month, the smartphone maker recently announced. The upcoming flagship lineup is confirmed to include three models, namely the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, with the Pro Max arriving as this year's top-of-the-line handset. Leading up to their unveiling, the company has been teasing the specifications and features of the phones. Now, a Vivo executive has revealed the design and colour options of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. Moreover, the smartphone is now confirmed to ship with support for Vivo's telephoto extender kit. It might also feature a MediaTek chipset.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Design, Colour Options

In a post on Weibo, Vivo executive Huang Tao has shared an image of the Vivo X500 Pro Max, revealing the design and colourways of the upcoming smartphone. The phone appears in silver and orange colour options. The overall design of the new handset is nearly identical to last year's Vivo X300 series. It will boast a flat rear panel, with a centered round camera module placed at the top.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is shown to feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system, with the Zeiss branding placed in the middle. A secondary light sensor will also be placed at the back of the handset. Meanwhile, the LED flashlight appears outside of the camera island, placed in the top-left corner of the dual-tone rear panel. Meanwhile, the vertically aligned Vivo branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner.

A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the Vivo X500 Pro Max, along with the SIM tray and the speaker grille. Another speaker grille appears on top of the smartphone. The flat mid-frame will be made of metal, featuring the power button and volume controls on the right side of the handset.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max will also support Vivo's new telephoto extender kit, with a telephoto lens with a 400mm focal length. The extender kit, finished in silver, will also include a dedicated capture button, along with a toggle to zoom in and out. The kit and lens are shown to feature the Zeiss branding, similar to the extender kit of the Vivo X300 Ultra. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

We already know that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will be launched in China on September 21 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The flagship phone will be accompanied by the Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo, Vivo X500 Pro Max Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Max Design, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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