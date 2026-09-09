Germany Considers 25 Percent Tax on Previously Untaxed Crypto Gains

Germany has made preparations to implement a flat 25 percent tax rate on gains made from cryptocurrencies starting in 2028, which will effectively mark the end of the longstanding tax exemption on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to Der Spiegel, the Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany has prepared a draft bill according to which all profits from cryptos should be subject to the capital income tax of the country, also known as the Abgeltungsteuer. This implies that they will face the same 25 percent tax rate as stocks and other types of securities. The tax is expected to enter into force in 2028.

New Rules Could Apply to Crypto Acquired From 2027

The draft has already been circulated among the other government departments for consideration, as per the report. The personal allowance will still be granted. Germany offers a tax exemption limit of €1,000 (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh) for private sales transactions. At present, privately held cryptocurrencies are not considered taxable under Germany's single-rate capital income tax system. Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies are considered private property, which may be taxed at the personal income tax rate if they are sold after 12 months of purchase.

Income tax can go up to 45 percent, yet cryptos held for over one year are not taxed. Imposing the proposed 25 percent rate will deprive the taxpayer of the advantage related to the holding period of such assets. At the same time, the rate will lower the possible tax rate on cryptos held for less time and falling under the new scheme compared to individuals' income tax rate. Germany has been reviewing its crypto taxation regime for some months. In May, Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil stated that the government was going to tax cryptocurrencies differently.

This new draft proposal is more concrete in its approach. The German Finance Ministry believes that the crypto tax rule will help raise an extra €350 million (roughly Rs. 3,876 crore) in revenue, says Der Spiegel. The move to include cryptocurrencies in the Abgeltungsteuer will have another effect on taxpayers. The gains made on crypto assets will be able to balance out losses incurred from stock investments.

The draft would extend the new capital income taxation rules to crypto assets acquired after January 1, 2027. As for whether or not assets acquired before then would be subject to their current tax rules is an unresolved issue that needs clarification in the future course of events. This represents one component of Klingbeil's strategy to combat tax fraud and undisclosed economic transactions. Representatives of the ministry cited by Der Spiegel felt that it was unjust to tax earned income and investment profits but not crypto gains.