Oppo appears to be preparing another K14 series smartphone for the Indian market. The Oppo K14 Lite has now surfaced on India's Bureau of Indian Standards certification database with the model number CPH3007. The same model number was previously spotted on the Google Play Console, where it was associated with the K14 Lite name. While the BIS listing does not reveal specifications or confirm the phone's launch date, its appearance on the certification platform suggests that Oppo could be getting the handset ready for an India launch.

Oppo K14 Lite BIS Listing

A report by The Tech Outlook claimed that the Oppo K14 Lite has appeared on India's Bureau of Indian Standards certification database with the model number CPH3007. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but the same model number was previously reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console for the Oppo K14 Lite.

The CPH3007 model is expected to represent a 4G smartphone, unlike the other K14 series models. However, the BIS listing does not confirm the K14 Lite name or reveal its hardware. Oppo has also not announced the handset or provided details about its India launch.

The Oppo K14 Lite is expected to share its hardware with the Oppo A6c 4G. Both phones are associated with the OP632F device code on the Google Play Console, although the Indian A6c carries a different model number. This similarity has led to speculation that Oppo could introduce the A6c under the K14 Lite branding.

Launched in India in May 2026 as a budget smartphone, the Oppo A6c 4G starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB+128GB version costs Rs. 16,999.

The Oppo A6c 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset with 4GB of RAM. It carries a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, while a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging handles power requirements.