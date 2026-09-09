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Oppo K14 Lite Reportedly Appears on BIS Ahead of Expected India Launch

The Oppo K14 Lite is expected to share its hardware with the Oppo A6c 4G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 18:28 IST
Oppo K14 Lite Reportedly Appears on BIS Ahead of Expected India Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6c 4G (pictured) was launched in India in May

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Highlights
  • Oppo K14 Lite carries the CPH3007 model number
  • The Oppo K14 Lite is expected to support 4G connectivity
  • The phone could share hardware with the Oppo A6c 4G
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Oppo appears to be preparing another K14 series smartphone for the Indian market. The Oppo K14 Lite has now surfaced on India's Bureau of Indian Standards certification database with the model number CPH3007. The same model number was previously spotted on the Google Play Console, where it was associated with the K14 Lite name. While the BIS listing does not reveal specifications or confirm the phone's launch date, its appearance on the certification platform suggests that Oppo could be getting the handset ready for an India launch.

Oppo K14 Lite BIS Listing

A report by The Tech Outlook claimed that the Oppo K14 Lite has appeared on India's Bureau of Indian Standards certification database with the model number CPH3007. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but the same model number was previously reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console for the Oppo K14 Lite.

The CPH3007 model is expected to represent a 4G smartphone, unlike the other K14 series models. However, the BIS listing does not confirm the K14 Lite name or reveal its hardware. Oppo has also not announced the handset or provided details about its India launch.

The Oppo K14 Lite is expected to share its hardware with the Oppo A6c 4G. Both phones are associated with the OP632F device code on the Google Play Console, although the Indian A6c carries a different model number. This similarity has led to speculation that Oppo could introduce the A6c under the K14 Lite branding.

Launched in India in May 2026 as a budget smartphone, the Oppo A6c 4G starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB+128GB version costs Rs. 16,999.

The Oppo A6c 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset with 4GB of RAM. It carries a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, while a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging handles power requirements.

OPPO A6c 4G

OPPO A6c 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo K14 Lite, Oppo K14 Lite India launch, Oppo, Oppo A6c 4G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Oppo K14 Lite Reportedly Appears on BIS Ahead of Expected India Launch
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