Samsung seems to have started rolling out the One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy A55. The beta update is reportedly available for select users in India and South Korea. It offers users an early glimpse of the new software version based on Android 17 ahead of its stable release. The update brings the September 2026 Android security patch to the Galaxy A55. Samsung Galaxy A55 owners currently enrolled in the One UI 9 beta programme will get this update.

Samsung Galaxy A55 One UI 9 Beta Update

Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) has shared screenshots confirming that Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy A55. As mentioned, the beta update is available for eligible devices in South Korea and India, and requires a download of over 2GB.

Breaking!



Samsung has also launched One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy A55 in India.



Build: A556EXXUHZZI1/ A556EODMHZZI1/ A556EXXUHEZI2 pic.twitter.com/GfHZP4Yxn0 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 8, 2026

The One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy A55 is available for firmware versions A556EXXUHZZI1, A556EODMHZZI1 and A556EXXUHEZI2 in India and A556SKSUAZZI1, A556SSKCAZZI1 and A556SKSUAEZI1 in Korea. The update also adds the September 2026 Android security patch to the Galaxy A55.

Samsung Galaxy A55 users who want to test the beta can sign up for the One UI 9 Beta Programme through the Samsung Members app. After registering, users can check for the update by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

As it is the beta version, it might include bugs and other issues. Therefore, users have to back up important data before installing the beta. Samsung has not yet confirmed when the stable One UI 9 update will be available.

Recently, Samsung reportedly rolled out the One UI 9 beta update to the Galaxy A57 5G with the August 2026 security patch. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models in South Korea are also said to have received the update. The update will bring many AI-powered features debuted on Samsung's latest foldable smartphones and Galaxy S26 series. It could add features like Call Brief, Now Nudge, and My FanCam to the older models. The update could bring bug fixes for Bixby, Wi-Fi and display behaviour.