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Samsung Galaxy A55 Gets One UI 9 Beta Update in India With September 2026 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A55's One UI 9 beta update has version numbers A556EXXUHZZI1, A556EODMHZZI1 and A556EXXUHEZI2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 18:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 Gets One UI 9 Beta Update in India With September 2026 Security Patch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 9 beta update is reportedly available for select Galaxy A55 users in India and South Korea

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 gets One UI 9 beta update in select regions
  • The beta update is available in South Korea and India
  • Samsung has not yet confirmed when the stable One UI 9 update will come
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Samsung seems to have started rolling out the One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy A55. The beta update is reportedly available for select users in India and South Korea. It offers users an early glimpse of the new software version based on Android 17 ahead of its stable release. The update brings the September 2026 Android security patch to the Galaxy A55. Samsung Galaxy A55 owners currently enrolled in the One UI 9 beta programme will get this update.

Samsung Galaxy A55 One UI 9 Beta Update

Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) has shared screenshots confirming that Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy A55. As mentioned, the beta update is available for eligible devices in South Korea and India, and requires a download of over 2GB.

The One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy A55 is available for firmware versions A556EXXUHZZI1, A556EODMHZZI1 and A556EXXUHEZI2 in India and A556SKSUAZZI1, A556SSKCAZZI1 and A556SKSUAEZI1 in Korea. The update also adds the September 2026 Android security patch to the Galaxy A55.

Samsung Galaxy A55 users who want to test the beta can sign up for the One UI 9 Beta Programme through the Samsung Members app. After registering, users can check for the update by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

As it is the beta version, it might include bugs and other issues. Therefore, users have to back up important data before installing the beta. Samsung has not yet confirmed when the stable One UI 9 update will be available.

Recently, Samsung reportedly rolled out the One UI 9 beta update to the Galaxy A57 5G with the August 2026 security patch. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models in South Korea are also said to have received the update. The update will bring many AI-powered features debuted on Samsung's latest foldable smartphones and Galaxy S26 series. It could add features like Call Brief, Now Nudge, and My FanCam to the older models. The update could bring bug fixes for Bixby, Wi-Fi and display behaviour.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung, One UI 9 Beta, One UI 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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