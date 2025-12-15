Logitech MX Master 4 was launched in India on Tuesday. It is the latest addition to the MX Master lineup and is aimed at creative professionals, developers, and business users for demanding workflows. As per the company, the MX Master 4 has several upgrades over the preceding model, including haptic feedback, deeper software integration, and improved wireless connectivity. The mouse is claimed to be built from a minimum of 48 percent post-consumer recycled plastic for reduced environmental impact.

Logitech MX Master 4 Price in India, Availability

The Logitech MX Master 4 price in India is set at Rs. 15,995. It is available in Graphite and Pale Grey colour options, and comes with a one-month complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.

Logitech MX Master 4 Features, Specifications

According to the company, the Logitech MX Master 4 features an 8,000 DPI sensor for smooth and accurate tracking. With the MagSpeed scroll wheel, users can scroll up to 1,000 lines per second. Compared to the MX Master 3, it is claimed to deliver a tactile feel with 90 percent less noise.

Logitech says the MX Master 4 supports multi-device pairing, enabling quick switching between three devices — laptops, desktops, and tablets — across operating systems. They can also leverage the Actions Rings or Easy-Switch buttons to do so, and transfer files between devices via the Logic Options+ feature.

A key addition to the MX Master 4 is the new Actions Ring, a digital overlay enabled through Logi Options+. As per the company, this feature allows users to access app-specific shortcuts and frequently used tools anywhere on the screen. Logitech claims that professionals using the Actions Ring can save up to 33 percent of their time while also reducing repetitive mouse movements by as much as 63 percent, especially in apps like Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Excel.

A “high-performance” chip powers the Logitech MX Master 4, paired with an optimised antenna design. Logitech claims it can deliver twice the connectivity strength compared to previous models. The mouse also ships with a USB Type-C dongle for faster and reliable pairing across devices.

For enterprise users, the MX Master 4 is claimed to offer centralised deployment and remote monitoring through the Logitech Sync platform when used alongside Logi Tune. It can reduce the need for physical IT interventions, as per the company. The mouse also supports Logi Bolt for stable connections in crowded office setups.