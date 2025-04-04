Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode

Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode

Midjourney’s V7 AI model comes nearly a year after its predecessor, V6.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 18:51 IST
Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode

Photo Credit: Midjourney

Midjourney’s V7 image generation model comes in Turbo and Relax variants

Highlights
  • The V7 AI model is currently available in an alpha-version
  • The AI model comes with personalisation turned on by default
  • Midjourney says the Draft Mode costs half as much as the standard mode
Advertisement

Midjourney released its latest image-generation artificial intelligence (AI) model, V7, on Friday. The V7 AI model is currently available in an alpha version, and the company is currently letting its user base test the model's capability. Arriving nearly a year after its predecessor V6, the V7 Alpha model is also the first in the AI firm's lineup to have personalisation turned on by default. The foundation model also introduces a new “Draft Mode,” which is said to cost half as much as the standard mode while offering 10 times the speed.

Midjourney's V7 Brings New Modes and Features

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Midjourney announced the release of V7. Compared to V6, the image generation model has a higher text prompt adherence, and both the image quality and textures are better, the company added. The AI firm also claimed that the coherence among different elements is higher than its predecessor.

Midjourney highlighted that V7 is its first model to have model personalisation turned on by default. It means that before getting access to the AI model, users will have to rate a large number of images to build their personalisation profile. This profile enables the Midjourney models to understand the user's preference, and it can adjust the outputs accordingly. However, once a user gets access to V7, they can turn personalisation on or off.

The company is also introducing a new feature dubbed Draft Mode with this model. Draft Mode is said to be half the cost of the standard mode and renders images at 10 times its speed. It is essentially an iteration mode where users can give the model multiple prompts to get the desired output and to make inline edits to images. The mode supports voice input for a conversational experience.

Users can either click “Draft mode” on the web client or add “--draft” at the end of the prompt to activate the mode. Midjourney highlighted that draft mode images are lower quality than the standard mode, but the model behaviour and aesthetic generation are consistent.

The V7 image generation model is available in Turbo and Relax variants. Notably, Turbo mode costs twice as much as standard output generation. Additionally, the V7 model currently does not support upscaling, editing, and retexture-related tasks, and it redirects to V6 to complete these tasks.

Midjourney also plans to release new features for the AI model every week or two for the next 60 days. One feature in the roadmap includes character and object reference.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Midjourney, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM, Image generator
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor

Related Stories

Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  4. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  7. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea
  3. Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor
  5. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera
  7. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  8. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »