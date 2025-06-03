Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen is working on a new Dungeons & Dragons video game. Asmussen's new game studio, Giant Skull, has signed a deal with Wizards of the Coast, which owns the Dungeons & Dragons IP, to create a single-player action-adventure game based on the popular franchise. The unnamed title is currently in development for PC and consoles.

New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced

Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with Giant Skull, the company announced Monday. John Hight, president of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming at Hasbro, said Giant Skull was the “perfect fit” for the new D&D game. Asmussen formed the triple-A studio in 2024 after leaving EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2023.

“Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen said in a statement. “Our goal is to craft a rich new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace.”

More details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game will be shared at a later date, Hasbro said.

Asmussen and Giant Skull

Los Angeles-based Giant Skull was announced last year as a new triple-A studio committed to developing “gameplay-driven, story immersed action-adventure games”. Asmussen formed the studio after leaving EA in 2023, where he led development on Star Wars Jedi games at Respawn Entertainment.

Asmussen directed both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A third game in the Star Wars Jedi trilogy is currently in development at Respawn. Before joining EA, Asmussen worked on the original God of War trilogy at Sony's Santa Monica Studio, serving as game director on God of War 3.

“Giant Skull has an elite team, all of whom will be instrumental in shaping this new single-player focused action adventure, utilizing Unreal Engine 5, from the ground-up,” the announcement from Hasbro read.

Wizards of the West Coast has a host of other games based on its IPs in development, including another D&D action-adventure game currently in full production at Montreal-based studio Invoke. The publisher recently found phenomenal success with Larian Studio's Baldur's Gate 3, the turn-based fantasy RPG based on Dungeons & Dragons. The acclaimed title has sold over 15 million copies and won several accolades, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.