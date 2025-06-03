Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Star Wars Jedi Director's New Studio Giant Skull Working on Single Player Dungeons & Dragons Game

Star Wars Jedi Director's New Studio Giant Skull Working on Single-Player Dungeons & Dragons Game

Stig Asmussen left EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2023 and formed Giant Skull in 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 June 2025 14:29 IST
Star Wars Jedi Director's New Studio Giant Skull Working on Single-Player Dungeons & Dragons Game

Photo Credit: Hasbro/ Wizards of the Coast

Highlights
  • Stig Asmussen served as game director on Star Wars Jedi games
  • The D&D game will release on PC and consoles
  • Giant Skull has signed a deal with Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen is working on a new Dungeons & Dragons video game. Asmussen's new game studio, Giant Skull, has signed a deal with Wizards of the Coast, which owns the Dungeons & Dragons IP, to create a single-player action-adventure game based on the popular franchise. The unnamed title is currently in development for PC and consoles.

New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced

Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with Giant Skull, the company announced Monday. John Hight, president of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming at Hasbro, said Giant Skull was the “perfect fit” for the new D&D game. Asmussen formed the triple-A studio in 2024 after leaving EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2023.

“Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen said in a statement. “Our goal is to craft a rich new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace.”

More details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game will be shared at a later date, Hasbro said.

Asmussen and Giant Skull

Los Angeles-based Giant Skull was announced last year as a new triple-A studio committed to developing “gameplay-driven, story immersed action-adventure games”. Asmussen formed the studio after leaving EA in 2023, where he led development on Star Wars Jedi games at Respawn Entertainment.

Asmussen directed both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A third game in the Star Wars Jedi trilogy is currently in development at Respawn. Before joining EA, Asmussen worked on the original God of War trilogy at Sony's Santa Monica Studio, serving as game director on God of War 3.

“Giant Skull has an elite team, all of whom will be instrumental in shaping this new single-player focused action adventure, utilizing Unreal Engine 5, from the ground-up,” the announcement from Hasbro read.

Wizards of the West Coast has a host of other games based on its IPs in development, including another D&D action-adventure game currently in full production at Montreal-based studio Invoke. The publisher recently found phenomenal success with Larian Studio's Baldur's Gate 3, the turn-based fantasy RPG based on Dungeons & Dragons. The acclaimed title has sold over 15 million copies and won several accolades, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Giant Skull, Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast, Stig Asmussen, EA, Respawn, Star Wars Jedi
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp for Android, iOS May Soon Let You Copy Specific Parts of a Message
Microsoft Windows Users in Europe Can Now Uninstall Microsoft Store, Disable Microsoft Edge Default Prompts
Star Wars Jedi Director's New Studio Giant Skull Working on Single-Player Dungeons & Dragons Game
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Bing Is Letting You Generate AI Videos Using Sora for Free
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With Shoulder Triggers, RGB Lights Launched in India
  6. Apple Teases Upcoming 'Sleek Peek' Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  7. Microsoft Lets EU Users Uninstall Store, Disables Prompts to Use Edge
#Latest Stories
  1. Robinhood Acquires Bitstamp for $200 Million, Adds Over 50 Licences to Network
  2. Microsoft Windows Users in Europe Can Now Uninstall Microsoft Store, Disable Microsoft Edge Default Prompts
  3. Star Wars Jedi Director's New Studio Giant Skull Working on Single-Player Dungeons & Dragons Game
  4. WhatsApp for Android, iOS May Soon Let You Copy Specific Parts of a Message
  5. Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3
  7. Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  8. TSMC Says US Tariffs Have Some Impact But AI Demand Robust
  9. NxtQuantum to Launch AI+ Branded Phones in India By the End of June
  10. The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »