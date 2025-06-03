Technology News
English Edition
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a six-layer 3D vapour cooling chamber for thermal management.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2025 12:10 IST
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G comes in Blade White and Dark Flare colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with LED light panels
  • The handset carries GT shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate
  • The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G supports 45W wired and 30W wireless charging
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset sports a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable LED light panels at the back. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support. The GT 20 Pro 5G successor is a gaming-focused model like its predecessor and comes with shoulder triggers, XBoost Gaming Engine, and a six-layer 3D vapour cooling chamber. The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a dedicated e-sports mode as well.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999. As part of launch day offer, the phone's base 8GB RAM version will be available at Rs. 22,999 on the first day of sale. 

The handset will be sold on Flipkart starting June 12 at 12PM IST. It will be available in Blade White and Dark Flare colour options. The former carries white LED light panels at the back, while the latter is equipped with RGB LED light units.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level. The display panel comes with support for the Always-On Display feature, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based XOS 15 out-of-the-box and offer Infinix AI suite features like AI Note, Folax, and Writing Assistant, as well as Google's Circle to Search and more.

The gaming-focused GT 30 Pro 5G has Infinix's XBoost Gaming Engine, an AI-backed VC cooling system for thermal management, and GT shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate. The smartphone supports 120fps (frames per second) on BGMI and has a dedicated e-sports mode.

In the camera department, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G sports a 108-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with dual speakers with Hi-Res audio support.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. It supports 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging as well. It offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 163.7×75.8×7.99mm in size and weighs 188g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Features, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
