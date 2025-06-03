Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Said to Be Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026

Meta Said to Be Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026

Meta's apps have 3.43 billion unique active users globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2025 15:31 IST
Meta Said to Be Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's shares were up nearly one percent in morning trading

Highlights
  • Meta also plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI
  • Google, OpenAI have also launched video and image-generation AI tools
  • Zuckerberg last week stressed that advertisers needed AI products
Advertisement

Meta Platforms aims to allow brands to fully create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence tools by the end of next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company's apps have 3.43 billion unique active users globally and its AI-driven tools help create personalised ad variations, image backgrounds and automated adjustments to video ads, making it lucrative for advertisers.

A brand could provide a product image and a budget, and Meta's AI would generate the ad, including image, video and text, and then determine user targeting on Instagram and Facebook with budget suggestions, the report said.

Meta also plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI, so that users see different versions of the same ad in real time, based on factors such as geolocation, according to the report.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram, whose majority of revenue comes from ad sales, referred to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's public remarks about AI-driven ads, when contacted by Reuters.

Zuckerberg last week stressed that advertisers needed AI products that delivered "measurable results at scale" in the not-so-distant future. He added that the company aimed to build an AI one-stop shop where businesses can set goals, allocate budgets and let the platform handle the logistics.

Social media firms such as Snap, Pinterest and Reddit are increasingly investing in AI and machine learning tools to attract advertisers in an intensely competitive ad market.

Meta's shares were up nearly one percent in morning trading, while stocks of ad giant Interpublic Group and Omnicom Group fell 1.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Shares of France's Publicis Groupe SA slid 3.8 percent. US-listed shares of WPP, the owner of agencies GroupM, Ogilvy and VM, were down 2.2 percent.

Technology firms such as Google and OpenAI have also launched video and image-generation AI tools, but their widespread adoption in advertising remains in doubt as marketers weigh concerns over brand safety, creative control and quality.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, AI, OpenAI
Robinhood Acquires Bitstamp for $200 Million, Adds Over 50 Licences to Network

Related Stories

Meta Said to Be Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Copy Specific Parts of a Message
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  4. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Said to Be in Development, but 2025 Launch Unlikely
  6. NxtQuantum to Launch AI+ Smartphones in India By the End of June
  7. Meta Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026: Report
  8. Microsoft Lets EU Users Uninstall Store, Disables Prompts to Use Edge
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Reportedly in Development, but 2025 Launch Unlikely
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 9,000mAh Battery
  3. NxtQuantum's AI+ Nova 2 5G Alleged Live Images Surfaces Online; Shows Dual Rear Camer Unit
  4. Meta Said to Be Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026
  5. Robinhood Acquires Bitstamp for $200 Million, Adds Over 50 Licences to Network
  6. Microsoft Windows Users in Europe Can Now Uninstall Microsoft Store, Disable Microsoft Edge Default Prompts
  7. Microsoft Cuts Hundreds More Jobs After Firing 6,000 Last Month
  8. Star Wars Jedi Director's New Studio Giant Skull Working on Single-Player Dungeons & Dragons Game
  9. WhatsApp for Android, iOS May Soon Let You Copy Specific Parts of a Message
  10. Apple Challenges 'Unreasonable' EU Order to Open Up to Rivals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »