Realme C71 was launched in select markets as the latest addition to the company's affordable C series. The new Realme smartphone features a large 6,300mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It sports an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera and has a Unisoc T7250 chipset under the hood. The Realme C71 comes in two colourways with a 6.67-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rate. It packs up to 6GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage.

Realme C71 Price

Price of Realme C71 starts at BDT 14,999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at BDT 15,999 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It is currently available for purchase in select global markets, including Bangladesh and Vietnam, in Black Night Owl and Swan White colour options.

Realme C71 Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Realme C71 runs on Android 15-based Realme UI and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 725 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With Realme's Dynamic RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 18GB.

On the rear, the Realme C71 features a 50-megapixel AI-backed camera unit. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel camera. It offers a Smart Touch feature and is claimed to withstand drops from 1.5 metres.

Connectivity options on the Realme C71 include Beidou, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an acceleration sensor, flicker sensor, magnetic sensor, light sensor, side capacitive sensor and proximity sensor.

The Realme C71 has an Armorshell build and is claimed to have passed the Military Standard Shockproof Test. It has SonicWave Water Ejection technology that is said to clear water accumulated inside the device.

Realme has packed a 6,300mAh battery on the Realme C71 with 45W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to nine hours of continuous gaming time on a single charge. It measures 165.80x75.90x7.79mm and weighs 196g.

