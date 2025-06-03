Technology News
English Edition

Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

WWDC 2025 takes place between June 9 and June 13 at Apple Park in California.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2025 13:19 IST
Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

Photo Credit: Apple

WWDC 2025 is the company's latest edition of its annual developer conference

Highlights
  • Apple adds 'Sleek peek' tagline to WWDC 2025 teaser
  • iOS, iPadOS, and macOS are expected to get visual refreshes
  • WWDC 2025 starts June 9 with a keynote at 9am PT (10pm IST)
Advertisement

With Apple's WWDC 2025 on the horizon, rumours about the expected announcements are making the rounds. Ahead of the developer conference which kicks off on June 9, Apple has updated its homepage with a new tagline that supposedly teases the updates that will be previewed. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to announce the new firmware iterations for its devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with all of them expected to undergo major visual refreshes this year.

WWDC 2025 Tagline Updated

Apple originally announced the WWDC 2025 event on May 21 with the tagline “on the horizon”. The accompanying teaser image featured a rainbow graphic with ‘glassy' effects, potentially an indication of the design changes coming to its OS iterations this year. It has now replaced the tagline with “sleek peek” on its developer page.

This is speculated to be another hint towards the refreshes that will bring Apple's other operating systems in line with the visuals in visionOS, which powers the Vision Pro spatial headset.

Previous reports suggest that iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems will have a redesigned interface. Apple may bring a floating tab view, glass effects throughout the UI, updated iconography, and other visual elements. This is said to be aimed at delivering a more cohesive experience across devices in its portfolio.

With the visual changes, Apple reportedly wants to mitigate differences in system actions, such as menu buttons, the menu bar, hamburger menu, and the button for closing applications. This is attributed to aiding a new generation of users in better understanding their devices. As part of it, the core applications are likely to have an appearance which is more consistent with other OSes.

Apart from the visual refreshments, the iPhone maker is also expected to bring about a change when it comes to the nomenclature of its OSes. Reports indicate that Apple could move away from an iteration-based naming strategy to a year-based one. This means iOS 19 could be changed to iOS 26, iPadOS 19 to iPadOS 26, and macOS 16 to macOS 26. Notably, the latter is also said to come with the moniker ‘Tahoe', after Lake Tahoe in California.

WWDC 2025 Date, Time

Apple says WWDC 2025 will take place between June 9 and June 13 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will kick off with an in-person keynote session at 9 am PT (10 pm IST) on June 9 where all the updates and changes coming to various Apple platforms are likely to be previewed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WWDC 2025, WWDC 2025 date, Apple, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, iOS 19
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week

Related Stories

Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With Shoulder Triggers, RGB Lights Launched in India
  3. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  4. NxtQuantum Said to Launch AI+ Nova 5G Series Phones in India on This Date
  5. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Thinner and Lighter Design
  6. Microsoft Bing Is Letting You Generate AI Videos Using Sora for Free
  7. HMD Rubber 1 Watch With Camera Said to Launch Soon Alongside Rubber 1S
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora
  2. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3
  3. Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  4. NxtQuantum's AI+ Phone to Launch in India on June 25, to Be Called Nova 5G Series: Report
  5. The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  6. Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
  8. Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
  9. IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week
  10. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »