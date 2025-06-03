Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

With Apple's WWDC 2025 on the horizon, rumours about the expected announcements are making the rounds. Ahead of the developer conference which kicks off on June 9, Apple has updated its homepage with a new tagline that supposedly teases the updates that will be previewed. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to announce the new firmware iterations for its devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with all of them expected to undergo major visual refreshes this year.

Apple originally announced the WWDC 2025 event on May 21 with the tagline “on the horizon”. The accompanying teaser image featured a rainbow graphic with ‘glassy' effects, potentially an indication of the design changes coming to its OS iterations this year. It has now replaced the tagline with “sleek peek” on its developer page.

This is speculated to be another hint towards the refreshes that will bring Apple's other operating systems in line with the visuals in visionOS, which powers the Vision Pro spatial headset.

Previous reports suggest that iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems will have a redesigned interface. Apple may bring a floating tab view, glass effects throughout the UI, updated iconography, and other visual elements. This is said to be aimed at delivering a more cohesive experience across devices in its portfolio.

With the visual changes, Apple reportedly wants to mitigate differences in system actions, such as menu buttons, the menu bar, hamburger menu, and the button for closing applications. This is attributed to aiding a new generation of users in better understanding their devices. As part of it, the core applications are likely to have an appearance which is more consistent with other OSes.

Apart from the visual refreshments, the iPhone maker is also expected to bring about a change when it comes to the nomenclature of its OSes. Reports indicate that Apple could move away from an iteration-based naming strategy to a year-based one. This means iOS 19 could be changed to iOS 26, iPadOS 19 to iPadOS 26, and macOS 16 to macOS 26. Notably, the latter is also said to come with the moniker ‘Tahoe', after Lake Tahoe in California.

WWDC 2025 Date, Time

Apple says WWDC 2025 will take place between June 9 and June 13 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will kick off with an in-person keynote session at 9 am PT (10 pm IST) on June 9 where all the updates and changes coming to various Apple platforms are likely to be previewed.