Xiaomi appears to be readying its new foldable smartphone — Mix Flip 2. The handset has allegedly received a certification from the China Compulsory Certification (CCC aka 3C) authority ahead of its official launch. The listing suggests the fast-charging speed of the upcoming handset. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could offer the same charging speed as last year's Xiaomi Mix Flip. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could house a 5,100mAh battery.

As per a report by Xpertpick, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 appeared on the 3C site with model number 2505APX7BC. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show that the handset is compatible with a charger bearing the model number MDY-15-EQ that offers up to a 67W wired charging speed.

Last year's Xiaomi Mix Flip offers the same 67W wired charging speed. It has a 4,780mAh battery. Previous leaks have suggested 50W wireless charging support on the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is likely to go official in China between April and June. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and feature a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could pack a dual rear camera comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor and a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide shooter. It could pack a 5,100mAh battery. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is likely to have an IPX8-rated build for dust and water resistance. It could measure 7.6mm in thickness and weigh around 190 grams.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China in July 2024 with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.