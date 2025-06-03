Microsoft is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Bing mobile app. On Monday, the Redmond-based tech giant announced a new text-to-video generator tool dubbed Bing Video Creator, which is powered by OpenAI's Sora. The company is offering the feature to all users for free, making it the first time that Sora's video generation capability is available without cost. So far, OpenAI has only given access to the AI model to its paid subscribers. This feature is currently not available on desktop or within Copilot Search.

Microsoft Is Offering Sora's Video Generation for Free

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the Bing AI Video Creator tool is now available within the Bing mobile apps. The new AI feature follows the release of Copilot Search in Bing, which was added in April.

The Bing Video Creator can be found by tapping the menu button located on the bottom right of the app's home screen. Within the “All apps” section, users will see the new Video Creator option. Tapping on the option opens a new page where users can type a prompt to describe the video. Once done, Sora will take over and generate the video.

There are two generation modes available — standard and fast. Microsoft is offering 10 fast generations to all users for free. After that, users will have to spend 100 Microsoft Reward points for every fast generation. Standard generation will remain entirely free. A TechCrunch report claims that even in the fast mode, videos can take hours to generate. Bing will send a notification once a user's video has been generated.

Microsoft Bing AI videos are five-second-long and are available in 9:16 format. The company says the 16:9 format will soon be added, however, users cannot access any other aspect ratio. Additionally, users can queue up to three videos at a time. If all three slots are in use, users will have to wait till one of the videos has been generated.

OpenAI's Sora was launched in December 2024, and ever since its launch has only been available to the paid subscribers of ChatGPT. Microsoft Bing is the first and only platform to offer this video generation capability to users for free.