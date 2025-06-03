Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora

Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora

Microsoft Bing is offering 10 fast creations for free. Thereafter, free generations will cost 100 Microsoft reward points.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2025 13:28 IST
Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Bing adds Sora AI Video Generation Tool

Highlights
  • Generating videos at standard speed will not require reward points
  • The feature is currently only available on the Microsoft Bing mobile app
  • Users will need to be logged into their Microsoft account to generate vid
Advertisement

Microsoft is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Bing mobile app. On Monday, the Redmond-based tech giant announced a new text-to-video generator tool dubbed Bing Video Creator, which is powered by OpenAI's Sora. The company is offering the feature to all users for free, making it the first time that Sora's video generation capability is available without cost. So far, OpenAI has only given access to the AI model to its paid subscribers. This feature is currently not available on desktop or within Copilot Search.

Microsoft Is Offering Sora's Video Generation for Free

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the Bing AI Video Creator tool is now available within the Bing mobile apps. The new AI feature follows the release of Copilot Search in Bing, which was added in April.

The Bing Video Creator can be found by tapping the menu button located on the bottom right of the app's home screen. Within the “All apps” section, users will see the new Video Creator option. Tapping on the option opens a new page where users can type a prompt to describe the video. Once done, Sora will take over and generate the video.

There are two generation modes available — standard and fast. Microsoft is offering 10 fast generations to all users for free. After that, users will have to spend 100 Microsoft Reward points for every fast generation. Standard generation will remain entirely free. A TechCrunch report claims that even in the fast mode, videos can take hours to generate. Bing will send a notification once a user's video has been generated.

Microsoft Bing AI videos are five-second-long and are available in 9:16 format. The company says the 16:9 format will soon be added, however, users cannot access any other aspect ratio. Additionally, users can queue up to three videos at a time. If all three slots are in use, users will have to wait till one of the videos has been generated.

OpenAI's Sora was launched in December 2024, and ever since its launch has only been available to the paid subscribers of ChatGPT. Microsoft Bing is the first and only platform to offer this video generation capability to users for free.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Bing, Sora, OpenAI, Microsoft, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Video
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3

Related Stories

Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Apple Teases Upcoming 'Sleek Peek' Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  3. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With Shoulder Triggers, RGB Lights Launched in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  6. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Create Personalised AI Chatbots
  7. Snapdragon X2 Elite Said to Be in Testing With 50 Percent More CPU Cores
  8. NxtQuantum Said to Launch AI+ Nova 5G Series Phones in India on This Date
  9. This New Google App Can Run AI Models Locally On Your Device
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora
  2. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3
  3. Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  4. NxtQuantum's AI+ Phone to Launch in India on June 25, to Be Called Nova 5G Series: Report
  5. The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  6. Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
  8. Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
  9. IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week
  10. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »