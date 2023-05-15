Technology News

Google to Launch New Image Search Features to Reduce Misinformation, Flag AI-Generated Images

Google’s first new feature is called ‘About this image,’ which will serve up additional context for images.

By Vlad Savov, Bloomberg | Updated: 15 May 2023 13:18 IST
Google to Launch New Image Search Features to Reduce Misinformation, Flag AI-Generated Images

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google’s new features will roll out over the course of this year

Highlights
  • Google’s new tool will tell when and where an image first appeared
  • New features will help users pinpoint the original source
  • Midjourney and Shutterstock will work with Google over marking AI images

Google is adding two new features to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation, especially now that artificial intelligence tools have made the creation of photorealistic fakes trivial.

The Alphabet company's first new feature is called ‘About this image,' serving up additional context like when an image or similar ones were first indexed by Google, where they first appeared and where else they've shown up online. The intent is to help users pinpoint the original source while also contextualizing an image with any debunking evidence that might have been provided by news organizations.

Google will mark every AI-generated image created by its tools as such and it's working with other platforms and services to make sure they add the same markup to the files they put out. Midjourney and Shutterstock are among the publishers Google has on board, and the goal is to ensure that all AI content that appears in search results is flagged as such.

The provenance of images online is a growing issue in the AI age, and there are several startups working to produce verification and authentication tools. Microsoft-backed Truepic, for example, offers systems that ensure an image hasn't been manipulated from capture to delivery.

Google's new features, which are rolling out over the course of this year, are comparatively lower-tech, though they may have a bigger positive impact with sufficient industry support.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Google I/O 2023 saw Google tell us repeatedly that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, AI, Google Images, Microsoft, Midjourney, AI Images
Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options

Related Stories

Google to Launch New Image Search Features to Reduce Misinformation, Flag AI-Generated Images
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  3. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  6. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  7. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  8. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says She Is Excited to Help Transform App
  9. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. With $2.45 Billion EV Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Launch New Image Search Features to Reduce Misinformation, Flag AI-Generated Images
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options
  3. Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo S17e With Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Set Up $500 Million Manufacturing Plant in Telangana; Will Create 25,000 Jobs
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
  7. iQoo Neo 7T 5G Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Introduced on Android, iOS Beta Versions: Details
  9. With $2.45 Billion Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China's EV Dominance?
  10. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino ‘Inspired’ by Elon Musk’s Vision, Says Will Work to Transform App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.