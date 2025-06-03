Nothing Phone 3 is expected to make its debut in India and global markets next month. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the pricing and colourways of the upcoming handset have surfaced. While CEO Carl Pei had already teased the price range of the UK-based company's “first true flagship smartphone”, we now have a clearer idea about the variant-based pricing. Alongside, Nothing may also expand its portfolio of audio products by introducing Nothing Headphone 1.

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Surface

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @MysteryLupin suggested that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 may be offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is tipped to cost $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000), while the 16GB + 512GB model could be priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 77,000).

Nothing Phone (3)

Black or White

12/256 GB = 799 USD

16/512 GB = 899 USD https://t.co/DSWzRIOno5 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) June 2, 2025

The handset is expected to come in similar colourways as the Nothing Phone 1 and the Phone 2; black and white.

Interestingly, the leaked price is in USD which suggests that it could become the first Nothing-branded phone to launch in the US. The company does not sell its phones commercially in the country and the only way you could get your hands on a Nothing phone is through the beta programme, for testing and feedback purposes.

This is in line with the Nothing Phone 3 price previously teased by CEO Carl Pei. Speaking during The Android Show: I/O Edition last month, the official said that the company's upcoming flagship may cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000), almost double what the Nothing Phone 2 cost at launch; Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

The tipster also suggests that Nothing's first-ever over-ear headphones are in development and could be called Nothing Headphone 1. They are tipped to debut on September 30, in the same black and white colourways. The headphones could cost $299 (roughly Rs. 25,500), which hints towards them being a premium offering, competing against the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM6.

We can expect more details to surface as we near the launch of the Nothing Phone 3.