OpenAI, on Tuesday, announced the completion of its latest funding round. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant raised $122 billion (roughly Rs. 11.37 lakh crore) in this funding round. Additionally, for the first time, the company opened participation to retail investors, raising $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,000 crore) through bank channels. While the AI firm did not mention where it plans to spend the funds, it did reveal that a unified AI superapp is on the way. Interestingly, OpenAI claimed that it is growing its revenue four times faster than Google and Meta.

OpenAI Raises $122 Billion

In a post, the AI giant announced the closing of its latest funding round, where it raised $122 billion (roughly Rs. 11.37 lakh crore) backed by existing investors, including Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and SoftBank. Out of this, more than $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,000 crore) came from individual investors, a first for the company.

Closing the round, OpenAI said that it was the fastest tech platform to reach 10 million users and 100 million users milestones. It also expects to become the fastest to one billion weekly active users. The AI giant also claimed that it was generating $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,335 crore) per quarter by the end of 2024, and is currently generating $2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,670 crore) in revenue per month.

“At this stage, we are growing revenue four times faster than the companies that defined the Internet and mobile eras, including Alphabet and Meta,” the post added.

In the post, the company also confirmed that it is building a unified AI superapp, which will bring together ChatGPT, Codex, browsing via Atlas, and agentic capabilities into a singular interface. OpenAI also said that this superapp will be agent-first.

Explaining the reason behind developing the superapp, the company said users do not want disconnected tools as the limiting factor shifts from intelligence to usability. “A single product surface allows us to improve faster, ship more coherently, and capture more of the value created by agentic workflows,” OpenAI added.

The company is also hoping that scaling its consumer side will also influence adoption at work, ultimately leading to higher enterprise usage.