OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Feature Makes It Easier to Reference Uploaded Files

OpenAI added a new feature to ChatGPT on Tuesday. Dubbed Library, it is a quality-of-life feature that makes it easier for users to reference previously uploaded files. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant highlighted that the feature will help quickly reshare files during conversations, eliminating the need to upload them over and over. The Library acts as a locker space that shows all the recently uploaded files, and users can simply select and attach them to a conversation.

ChatGPT Gets Library

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced and detailed the new feature, saying, “It's now easier to find, reuse, and build on the files you upload and create in ChatGPT.” Essentially, a new Library option is being added to the main menu, tapping which shows all the files the user has uploaded to the chatbot. These files include documents, images, spreadsheets, presentations, and other formats.

These files can also be directly reached in a ChatGPT conversation by tapping the attachment icon and navigating to a new “Recent files” option. This shows the three recent files that were uploaded by the user to the platform. This way, users can either re-upload a file in the same conversation to reference it or attach it in a new session to drive a different conversation on the data. The Library can be accessed through the sidebar, where users can browse all stored files in one place or search for specific documents using filters such as file type or upload status.

Additionally, the AI giant is also making it easier to search saved files for users who upload a large volume of files or do so frequently. The company says the search bar can be used to find files. For easier location, users can also filter the files by file type and by whether they were uploaded or generated.

OpenAI said the feature is currently rolling out to paid subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business users. It will be available to all regions, except the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, and the UK.

Notably, files are saved on an account until a user deletes them manually. Deleting a conversation does not delete a file. To delete a file, users must select it from the Library tab and click the trash icon placed next to it. Once a file has been deleted, it is removed from the account immediately and is scheduled for permanent deletion from the servers within 30 days.