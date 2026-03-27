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Apple to Reportedly Open Up Siri to Gemini, Claude and More Third-Party AI Assistants With iOS 27

Users will reportedly have a choice of the AI service that handles each query with Siri, removing the need for manual prompts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 March 2026 09:09 IST
Apple to Reportedly Open Up Siri to Gemini, Claude and More Third-Party AI Assistants With iOS 27

Siri was first introduced as a voice assistant almost 15 years ago

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Highlights
  • Users will reportedly be able to choose AI services like Gemini or Claude
  • A new “Extensions” system may manage AI integrations
  • Apple is expected to earn additional revenue from AI app subscriptions
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Apple is said to be planning a major change to its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant could open up Siri to third-party AI assistants, moving beyond the current ChatGPT exclusivity. The changes, expected to arrive with iOS 27, are reported to be an attempt to bring about a turnaround in Apple's fortunes in the AI space, where it currently lags behind its Silicon Valley peers.

Siri Working With Other AI Assistants

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on new tools that will allow AI chatbot apps downloaded via the App Store to integrate directly with Siri. As such, users would be able to route their queries to services like Google Gemini or Claude, similar to how Siri currently supports ChatGPT through its partnership with OpenAI.

The new system is reported to be internally referred to as Extensions. It would enable or disable AI services within Siri, via a dedicated settings menu in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. Apart from this, users could also be directed to a new section on the App Store to download and manage compatible AI services.

Currently, Siri can forward queries to ChatGPT when explicitly requested. With Extensions, users will reportedly have a choice of the AI service that handles each query, removing the need for manual prompts.

Gurman said that this approach should also allow Apple to generate more revenue from third-party AI subscriptions through the App Store.

The move is reportedly part of Apple's broader attempt to revamp Siri into a modern AI assistant capable of deeper system integration. The company is said to be rebuilding its AI platform around Siri, onboarding it with features like contextual awareness, which would allow the assistant to access personal data and deliver richer, contextual responses.

There is also believed to be a standalone Siri app in development, too. It would serve as a centralised hub for interacting with the voice assistant, featuring a chat-like interface that displays past conversations in a list or grid. The in-development Siri app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac may allow users to pin conversations, search through previous chats, upload documents and photos for analysis, and switch between text and voice modes.

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Further reading: Apple, Siri, ChatGPT, OpenAI, Gemini, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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