Apple is said to be planning a major change to its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant could open up Siri to third-party AI assistants, moving beyond the current ChatGPT exclusivity. The changes, expected to arrive with iOS 27, are reported to be an attempt to bring about a turnaround in Apple's fortunes in the AI space, where it currently lags behind its Silicon Valley peers.

Siri Working With Other AI Assistants

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on new tools that will allow AI chatbot apps downloaded via the App Store to integrate directly with Siri. As such, users would be able to route their queries to services like Google Gemini or Claude, similar to how Siri currently supports ChatGPT through its partnership with OpenAI.

The new system is reported to be internally referred to as Extensions. It would enable or disable AI services within Siri, via a dedicated settings menu in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. Apart from this, users could also be directed to a new section on the App Store to download and manage compatible AI services.

Currently, Siri can forward queries to ChatGPT when explicitly requested. With Extensions, users will reportedly have a choice of the AI service that handles each query, removing the need for manual prompts.

Gurman said that this approach should also allow Apple to generate more revenue from third-party AI subscriptions through the App Store.

The move is reportedly part of Apple's broader attempt to revamp Siri into a modern AI assistant capable of deeper system integration. The company is said to be rebuilding its AI platform around Siri, onboarding it with features like contextual awareness, which would allow the assistant to access personal data and deliver richer, contextual responses.

There is also believed to be a standalone Siri app in development, too. It would serve as a centralised hub for interacting with the voice assistant, featuring a chat-like interface that displays past conversations in a list or grid. The in-development Siri app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac may allow users to pin conversations, search through previous chats, upload documents and photos for analysis, and switch between text and voice modes.