Anthropic and OpenAI might soon compete for a share of the enterprise services market. On Monday, the Claude maker announced the creation of a new enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) services company to serve mid-sized businesses across sectors. The new venture brings together Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs and is backed by several investors. On the other hand, a report claims that OpenAI is also planning to announce a new venture focused on providing tailored AI services to enterprises.

Anthropic, OpenAI to Launch New Ventures

In a newsroom post, the Claude maker announced the creation of the new AI firm alongside the abovementioned firms. The unnamed venture is also backed by a consortium of alternative asset managers, including General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman each have committed to invest approximately $300 million into the new venture, whereas Goldman Sachs is said to be committing $150 million to the fund. All in, the venture will reportedly have access to a $1.5 billion fund.

“Enterprise demand for Claude is significantly outpacing any single delivery model. Our partnerships with the world's leading systems integrators are central to how Claude reaches large enterprises. This new firm brings additional operating capability to the ecosystem and capital from leading alternative asset managers,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic.

Just hours before the announcement, a Bloomberg report claimed that OpenAI is also planning to create a new firm to cater to the rising enterprise demands. The ChatGPT maker is said to have raised more than $4 billion from investors, such as TPG, Brookfield Asset Management, Advent, and Bain Capital. Others partnering for the venture are said to be Dragoneer Investment Group and Softbank Group.

Citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the plans, the publication claimed that OpenAI's new firm will be called The Deployment Company, and it is said to be valued at $10 billion. The report also claimed that the new venture will be majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI. It is unclear when the ChatGPT maker plans to make the venture public.