OpenAI, on Monday, announced the creation of the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new business unit dedicated to building and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) systems for enterprises. The announcement comes just a week after Anthropic launched a new enterprise AI service company, highlighting the continuing rivalry between the two. OpenAI's project is wider in scope and aims to bridge the gap between "having access to AI" and "actually using AI" to drive measurable business results. The AI giant has partnered with 19 global investment firms, consultancies, and system integrators.

OpenAI Deployment Company Launched

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the San Francisco-based AI giant announced the creation of a new enterprise-focused business unit. As the name suggests, the OpenAI Deployment Company focuses on deploying forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) to organisations looking to adopt AI into their operations and on helping them build workflows and redesign infrastructure.

“AI is becoming capable of doing increasingly meaningful work inside organisations. The challenge now is helping companies integrate these systems into the infrastructure and workflows that power their businesses. DeployCo is designed to help organisations bridge that gap and turn AI capability into real operational impact,” said Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI, announcing the launch.

Put simply, the new entity allows OpenAI to take a full-stack approach, and instead of just building software, gives it an enterprise touchpoint. Now, the company can approach organisations, consult them on their requirements and goals, and suggest a solution that includes OpenAI models and tools. So, the Deployment Company allows the AI giant a chance of greater ecosystem lock-in and to capture a wider share of the market.

OpenAI is not alone in this. The company has partnered with TPG, Advent, Bain Capital, and Bookfield, who are also the co-lead founding partners. Additionally, B Capital, BBVA, Emergence Capital, Goanna, Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Warburg Pincus, and WCAS are the other founding partners. The new business unit will launch with more than $4 billion (roughly Rs. 38,211 crore) of initial investment, which will be used to scale operations and acquire firms.

On acquisition, the ChatGPT maker also announced its acquisition of Tomoro, an applied AI consulting and engineering firm. With this, the OpenAI Deployment Company will get access to its 150 FDEs and deployment specialists, who will serve the customer base of the business unit from day one.