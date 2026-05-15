OpenAI Is Expanding Codex to ChatGPT Mobile App on iOS and Android

OpenAI's pursuit of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market share has resulted in a shift of focus from ChatGPT to Codex. While the flagship AI app has received a couple of incremental updates, Codex has been aggressively upgraded and expanded by the team. In the last 30 days, the San Francisco-based AI giant upgraded the desktop app to support native computer use and web browsing, released the GPT-5.5-Cyber model, and added a secure sandboxing environment for Windows. Now, the company is expanding Codex to smartphones via the ChatGPT mobile app.

Codex Comes to Smartphones

In a post, the AI giant announced the expansion of Codex to both Android and iOS via the ChatGPT mobile app. This is the first time OpenAI has released the coding platform beyond desktops. It is currently available in preview across all plans, including those on the free tier. If you don't see Codex within the menu, just update your app. The company is also adding support to connect the phone to the Codex app on Windows soon.

Despite the expansion, the Codex in the ChatGPT mobile app functions as an extension of the desktop app rather than an independent interface. To access Codex on the phone, users must be logged into the desktop app first. Only then can they initiate the activation on the smartphone.

OpenAI says the mobile extension will let users work across existing threads, review outputs and approve commands, change models, and even start new projects. But it is important to understand that Codex is running on the desktop app, and the mobile interface gets all the updates in real time, including screenshots, terminal output, diffs, test results, and approvals.

Even with the limitations, OpenAI calls the Codex mobile experience “fully-featured,” listing several actions users can take. Users can start new projects directly using the ChatGPT mobile app, letting users immediately share an idea. However, the mobile view will not show real-time development.

Apart from this, the Codex in the ChatGPT mobile app can direct the chatbot to find bugs, run tests, and fix issues. Users can view screenshots, terminal output, and test results. In the future, the company also plans to let them review the resulting diff directly on the smartphone. Additionally, the coding platform's mobile interface can also be used to review options and make decisions for an ongoing project.