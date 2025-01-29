Technology News
WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live

WWE 2K25 will be available in Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline editions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: 2K

WWE 2K25 will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam

Highlights
  • WWE 2K25 introduces a new 2K Showcase mode
  • The lineup includes RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Cody Rhodes, Lita, Chyna, more
  • The WWE 2K25 standard version cover features Roman Reigns
WWE 2K25 will be released in March this year. 2K has confirmed that the game will be available in Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline editions. The cover for the standard edition includes Roman Reigns in his iconic pose, while the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition cover features The Undertaker. Lastly, the WWE 2K25 and the Bloodline Edition includes members from both Roman Reigns' and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline groups including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

WWE 2K25 Price in India, Availability

The WWE 2K25 standard as well as the Deadman, and The Bloodline editions are currently available for pre-order. The standard edition will be released globally on March 14, while the Deadman and The Bloodline Edition buyers will get early access on March 7, according to the official press release. All editions of the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

For PlayStation and Xbox players, the standard edition of the WWE 2K25 is priced at Rs. 4,999, while the Deadman and The Bloodline Editions are listed at Rs. 7,499, and Rs. 9,749, respectively. Meanwhile, the standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline editions of the game are available at Rs. 3,429, Rs. 5,699, and Rs. 7,499, respectively, for PC gamers buying it via Steam.

WWE 2K25 Features

WWE 2K25 introduces a new 2K Showcase mode which is the "first retelling of the Bloodline saga," featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, and others. For PlayStation and Xbox players, the game brings an interactive, online WWE-themed world called The Island which allows gamers to focus on a single-player experience.

The lineup for WWE 2K25 includes current superstars as well as WWE Hall of Famers and other legends like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and more.

The WWE 2K25 game includes different types of matches like Intergender wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and Chain Wrestling. The MyGM mode comes with an upgraded online multiplayer option, while the MyFaction mode introduces new node types, more stages and other improvements.

WWE 2K25, WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition, WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition, WWE, 2K
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
