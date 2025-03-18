Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive

OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive

ChatGPT Connectors will reportedly allow Teams subscribers to link third-party apps with the AI chatbot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 18:17 IST
OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI reportedly wants the feature to connect to Microsoft SharePoint and Box in the future as well

Highlights
  • Once connected, ChatGPT can answer queries from the files on the apps
  • ChatGPT Connectors will be powered by a custom GPT-4o model
  • The feature only supports text, and not images, audio, or video
Advertisement

OpenAI will reportedly soon begin the testing phase of a new ChatGPT feature that will allow the chatbot to connect with other platforms. As per the report, the feature is dubbed ChatGPT Connectors and will be available to the platform's Teams subscribers. It is said that at launch, the tool will be able to connect with Google Drive for Workspace and the enterprise communications platform Slack. The feature will essentially allow ChatGPT to sync with the internal data of the platform and answer user queries based on that knowledge base.

OpenAI to Reportedly Test ChatGPT Connectors

According to a TechCrunch report, the company will soon start testing this new feature for ChatGPT Teams subscribers. It is said to be aimed as an enterprise tool that connects with third-party databases and communication platforms to enable users to fetch information from there and answer queries about them.

Based on a document viewed by the publication, the beta testing of the ChatGPT Connectors feature will soon begin. The feature will reportedly first work with Google Drive and Slack, and then it could be expanded to Microsoft's SharePoint and Box. The Teams-exclusive feature is said to be able to collect text data from files, presentations, spreadsheets, and Slack conversations.

ChatGPT Connectors is said to be powered by a version of the GPT-4o AI model that can be grounded to the “internal knowledge” of the connected platform. All users in a participating ChatGPT Team workspace can reportedly gain access to the model via OpenAI's chatbot.

One concern of the feature could be privacy. As per the report, the custom GPT-4o AI model searches through the internal database and creates a search index by syncing an encrypted copy of the files and conversations on OpenAI's severs. Currently, it is not known how long the files will be stored and who might be able to access these.

ChatGPT Connectors will reportedly also show sources for related information that was not directly used to answer the query. This button is said to be placed at the bottom of each response. The AI model is also said to be able to access external information from the Internet and the model's training data.

The internal document reportedly highlights that the feature will “fully respect” Slack and Google Drive permissions. Additionally, the feature is said to only be able to process text. Images, audio, or video files in Google Drive will not be supported. Further, it reportedly also cannot access Slack's DMs or group messages, and can only be connected to channels.

OpenAI is said to be asking companies that wish to participate in the beta test to provide 100 documents and Slack channel conversations. The AI firm said the information will not be used to directly train the AI model but might be used “as input to synthetic data generation,” which might then be used for the model's training.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT Connectors, OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Snapchat Spectacles Get GPS-Powered AR Lenses and New Hand Tracking Capabilities
OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost
  2. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Release Date for Galaxy S24 and More Phones
  7. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
  8. ChatGPT Might Soon Be Able to Connect to Your Slack and Google Drive
  9. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  10. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches 5G Service in Mumbai, Reveals Prepaid and Postpaid Plans
  2. Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Get Larger Display, Thinner Build and a Periscope Lens
  3. Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online
  4. OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive
  5. Snapchat Spectacles Get GPS-Powered AR Lenses and New Hand Tracking Capabilities
  6. Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased
  8. India Needs Satellite Internet, Telecom Minister Says in Boost to Elon Musk's Starlink
  9. Ripple Signals Intent to Launch Wallet Service in New Trademark Filing: Reports
  10. OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »