Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For Profit Shift

OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For-Profit Shift

Musk cofounded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 but left before the company took off.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2025 13:47 IST
OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For-Profit Shift

Photo Credit: Reuters

Friday's filing comes after Altman rejected a $97.4 billion bid from a Musk-led consortium

Highlights
  • The court has denied Musk's request to pause OpenAI's shift to for-profit
  • Musk sued OpenAI, Altman for chasing profits with a non-profit firm
  • OpenAI and Altman have denied the allegations
Advertisement

OpenAI and Elon Musk have agreed to fast-track a trial over OpenAI's for-profit shift, the latest turn in a grudge match between the world's richest person and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman playing out publicly in court.

Billionaire Elon Musk and OpenAI jointly proposed a trial in December, according to a federal court filing on Friday.

The parties agreed to delay a decision on whether the expedited case will be decided by a jury or solely by the judge, said the filing in US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The judge this month denied Musk's request to pause the Artificial Intelligence (AI) group's transition to a for-profit model but agreed to an expedited trial in the autumn, the latest turn in the high-stakes legal fight.

"We welcome the court's March 4 decision rejecting Elon Musk's latest attempt to slow down OpenAI for his personal benefit," OpenAI said in a blog post on Friday.

Musk cofounded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 but left before the company took off and subsequently founded the competing startup xAI in 2023.

Last year, the CEO of Tesla and owner of the X social media platform sued OpenAI and Altman, accusing OpenAI of straying from its founding mission — to develop AI for the good of humanity, not corporate profit.

OpenAI and Altman have denied the allegations, while Altman alleges that Musk has been trying to slow down a competitor.

At stake in the lawsuit is the ChatGPT maker's transition to a for-profit model, which the startup says is crucial to raising more capital and competing well in the expensive AI race.

OpenAI's last fundraising round, of $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 57,288 crore), and a new round of up to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,47,177 crore) under discussion with SoftBank Group, are conditioned on OpenAI restructuring to remove the nonprofit's control.

Friday's filing comes weeks after Altman, who has said OpenAI is not for sale, rejected a $97.4 billion (roughly Rs. 8,45,442 crore) unsolicited takeover bid from a Musk-led consortium with a "no thank you."

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, OpenAI, Sam Altman, ChatGPT, AI
Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design and Colour Options
Apple AirPods Production to Begin in India at Foxconn Plant in April for Export: Report

Related Stories

OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For-Profit Shift
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  2. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  5. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  6. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colourways Leaked
  8. Bitcoin Trades Above $83,600, Altcoins Remain Sluggish
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colour Options Leaked
  2. Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch
  3. Samsung Game Booster+ App With Controller Key Remapping Reportedly Available in Korea
  4. Google Assistant on Android Smartphones Being Replaced by AI-Powered Gemini
  5. Apple AirPods Production to Begin in India at Foxconn Plant in April for Export: Report
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design and Colour Options
  7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still in Development, Saber CEO Says
  8. Ola Electric’s Unit Faces Two Insolvency Pleas Over Vendor Dues
  9. Apple Reportedly Developing 2 Different Prototypes for Second Generation Studio Display
  10. OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For-Profit Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »