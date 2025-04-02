Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Said to Be Expanding Deep Research AI Agent in ChatGPT to Free Tier

OpenAI Said to Be Expanding Deep Research AI Agent in ChatGPT to Free Tier

Currently, Deep Research in ChatGPT is only available to the Pro, Plus, and Team subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 12:46 IST
OpenAI Said to Be Expanding Deep Research AI Agent in ChatGPT to Free Tier

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI’s o3 model powers the Deep Research AI agent

Highlights
  • Deep Research can conduct multi-step research on the user’s behalf
  • The ChatGPT feature was first released in February
  • Deep Research outputs can take between five to 30 minutes to generate
Advertisement

OpenAI is said to be planning to expand its Deep Research feature to the users on the free tier of ChatGPT. The feature was introduced in February as an agentic tool that can autonomously conduct multi-step research on complex topics by looking for relevant information on the Internet. Powered by a custom o3 artificial intelligence (AI) model, it is currently only available to the paid subscribers of ChatGPT. Notably, even if Deep Research does make it to the free tier, it is likely to come with high rate limits.

OpenAI Could Expand Deep Research to All Users

Tibor Blaho, Lead Engineer at AIPRM, and an AI enthusiast, shared a screenshot from an OpenAI webcast on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting that Deep Research could soon come to ChatGPT's free tier. In the webcast, OpenAI's member of technical staff, Isa Fullford, is said to have confirmed the expansion of the agentic feature. However, no expected date for the expansion was shared.

Separately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that new releases from the company are going to be delayed due to the increased server load from the new image generation feature's usage. So, even if Deep Research is making its way to the free tier, it is likely not going to be before the company gains control over its capacity issues.

Even if the feature is released to the free tier, it is likely going to have a high rate limit since Deep Research is an agentic tool that requires high GPU processing. As such, users could be limited to a few runs of the feature in a month. Notably, ChatGPT Plus users also have access to the AI agent with rate limits, and higher usage is only available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, the company's most premium tier.

Deep Research in ChatGPT (not to be confused with the same-name feature in Gemini or Perplexity) is a multi-step research tool that can independently run web searches on a topic and prepare a detailed report to save users time of manual research. At the time of launch, the company said it is built for users who do intensive research-based work in areas such as finance, science, policy, and engineering.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Deep Research, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 With Bug Fixes; AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio
macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Vulnerabilities; Adds Redesigned Mail App, New Apple Intelligence Features

Related Stories

OpenAI Said to Be Expanding Deep Research AI Agent in ChatGPT to Free Tier
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 April Launch Teased
  3. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  5. These iPhone Models May Not Receive iOS 19 Update
  6. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  7. Vivo V50e India Launch Date, Camera Details Revealed
  8. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  9. Lava Bold 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India With This Price Tag
  10. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries
  3. Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries
  5. OpenAI Is Planning to Release an Open-Source Reasoning-Focused AI Model
  6. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans IPO, Files Paperwork with US SEC: All Details  
  7. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification
  9. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Battery Technology on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring
  10. Qualcomm Announces Aquisition of VinAI’s Generative AI Division MovianAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »