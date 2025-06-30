Nothing Headphone 1 are scheduled to be launched on July 1 alongside the Nothing Phone 3. Ahead of the anticipated launch, specifications of the first over-ear headphones from the UK-based OEM have been leaked. The Nothing Headphone 1 are said to come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio. They may be equipped with 40mm driver units with LDAC codec support. Backing the headphones could be a 1,040mAh battery said to offer up to 54 hours of playback on a single charge.

Nothing Headphone 1 Specifications Leak

Citing inputs from tipster Yogesh Brar, Android Headlines shared details about the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 in a report. The over-ear headphones are expected to be equipped with 40mm PU and nickel-coated dynamic drivers with sound by KEF. Reported features include an eight-band equaliser, adaptive bass enhancement, spatial audio, and on-ear detection.

The headphones are said to offer adaptive ANC with up to 42dB noise cancellation, along with a transparency mode. They may support AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs and could be adjusted for various settings via the Nothing X app on both Android and iOS devices. As per the report, the over-ear headphones may come with roll, paddle, and button-based controls.

Nothing is also reported to equip its upcoming over-ear headphones with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, enabling quick connection with Android and Microsoft devices. They may get Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and an LED indicator to denote the charging status.

As per the report, the Nothing Headphone 1 will pack a 1,040mAh battery and could offer up to 80 hours of battery life with ANC turned off when playing audio in the AAC codec. This will reportedly get reduced to 35 hours with ANC on. Meanwhile, toggling the LDAC codec may reduce the battery life to 54 hours (ANC off) and 30 hours (ANC on).

Nothing is also said to equip the over-ear headphones with fast charging technology. A five minute charge could deliver up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC on and up to five hours with ANC off.