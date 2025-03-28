Technology News
Ghibli-Themed Tokens Spark Memecoin Frenzy Amid Surge in Anime AI Art Trend on Social Media

Tokens like GhibliCZ, Shibli Inu, and Ghibli Doge have cropped up.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 19:17 IST
Tokens like GhibliCZ, Shibli Inu, and Ghibli Doge have cropped up.

Photo Credit: GrokAI

Ghibli-styled memecoins have hit the market (Image generated using Grok AI)

  • Investors are urged to exercise caution with new memecoins
  • Ghibli-inspired tokens are rapidly gaining traction on social media
  • Memecoin prices often experience sharp, short-lived fluctuations
The “Ghibli” frenzy has swept the Internet over the past three days. Following Sam Altman's announcement of an AI image feature for ChatGPT-4o, Studio Ghibli anime-inspired memecoins have flooded the crypto market, according to a CoinMarketCap report on Friday, March 28. Tokens like GhibliCZ, Shibli Inu, and Ghibli Doge have surged this week, amplifying risks of scams and financial losses. So far, Ghiblification (GHIBLI) has generated the most buzz in the memecoin market, as per multiple reports.

Ghibli-Mania, Ghiblification Token: Everything to Know About

On March 25, ChatGPT-4o introduced image generation capabilities for its paid subscribers. Following Altman's announcement, social media quickly became saturated with images inspired by Studio Ghibli's iconic animation style.

Studio Ghibli, Inc. is a Tokyo, Japan-based animation studio. Founded in 1985, the studio has been producing anime movies, several of which are highly acclaimed and have won awards in the anime category. As per RottenTomatoes, some famous films by the Ghibli Studios include -- Grave of The Fireflies (1998), Spirited Away (2001), and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) among others.

As per CoinDesk, a bunch of Ghibli-themed memecoins erupted on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains in the last three days.

GhibliDoge, Ghibli Rizzler, Ghibli Sigma, Ghibli Mona Lisa are some of the Ghibli-styled tokens that are making the rounds in the market, The Street reported.

Ghiblification (GHIBLI) -- a Solana-based token, however, stole the spotlight after its reported launch on March 26.

As per CoinMarketCap, Ghiblification ($GHIBLI) reached a valuation of $31.24 million (roughly Rs. 266 crore) on Friday, March 28. Currently trading at $0.02998 (roughly Rs. 2.5), the token has surged by 46.5 percent in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko, over 999 million GHIBLI tokens are in circulation, with a maximum supply capped at one billion. Major exchanges like Kraken, Gate.io, and BingX have listed the token for trading.

The majority of these memecoins are created by unknown developers, making it nearly impossible to verify their legitimacy or safety for investment. The few available vetting methods are primarily accessible to those skilled with advanced Web3 tools. Investors are urged to exercise caution to avoid losses amid the ongoing Ghibli-fuelled hype.

Elon Musk, CZ Join the Craze

While ChatGPT-4o offers Ghibli-style image generation to its paid users, platforms like X's Grok provide similar features for free. As a result, social media platforms like Instagram and X have transformed into a vibrant anime wonderland. The trend has drawn attention from high-profile figures, further fuelling the hype.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the craze by sharing a Ghibli-inspired image of himself holding a Shiba Inu dog against a Lion King-themed backdrop. Notably, Shiba Inu dogs are popular mascots for major crypto projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Binance co-founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao also joined the trend and re-created his profile picture on X in Ghibli style. White House crypto czar, David Sacks also embraced the craze and posted a Ghibli-style photo of himself with US President Donald Trump working in the office.

Reacting to the hyper-buzz of this AI image generation feature on ChatGPT, Altman announced some more details on Friday, March 28.

“It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting,” the OpenAI chief posted on X. “We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! ChatGPT free tier will get three generations per day soon.”

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
