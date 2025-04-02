Apple rolled out macOS Sequoia 15.4 to eligible Mac computers on Monday, and the latest operating system (OS) update includes fixes for over 120 vulnerabilities, according to a support document. The macOS 15.4 update also introduces the redesigned Mail app that previously arrived on iOS, and adds seven new emoji and Apple's Quick Start setup feature. New Apple Intelligence capabilities have rolled out with the latest update, which also expands availability of these features in additional regions, including India.

macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Addresses Over 120 Security Flaws

According to Apple's support page, the macOS Sequoia 15.4 update contains fixes for 128 security issues affecting the company's operating system for Mac computers. Users should update their devices in order to keep their computers safe, from a multitude of bugs. These include an issue that allows a password to be autofilled even when authentication has failed, allow a website to access sensor data without user consent, or an app to see sensitive location information from the Maps app.

In addition to addressing security flaws, the macOS Sequoia 15.4 update brings Apple's revamped Mail app to the Mac. The app now sorts mail into four categories — Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Users will also have access to a Digest View that shows a single thread for emails sent by the same person.

Apple Intelligence is now available in Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish languages. The company's AI feaures are accessible on Mac computers in India, with the region and language set to India and English (India), respectively.

The company has also rolled out the Memory Movie feature to macOS, months after it arrived on iOS. There's a new Sketch style for the Image Playground app, but Apple hasn't added support for Priority Notifications that are now available on iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.

The process of setting up a new Mac computer will be easier on devices running macOS Sequoia 15.4, as the company has rolled out support for Quick Start on the Mac. Users can scan a moving image using their iPhone or iPad to immediately copy their settings and set up their computer.

In order to download the macOS Sequioa 15.4 update, users can open the Settings app and navigate to General > Software Update > Update Now. After it is downloaded, the system will reboot to install the update. After logging in to macOS 15.4, the system will prompt users to set up Apple Intelligence features on the computer.