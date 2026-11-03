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OpenAI Doubles ChatGPT Pro, Business Premium Usage Limits After Subscriber Feedback

The announcement reverses an earlier decision to reduce usage limits for the ChatGPT Pro $200 plan without changing its subscription price.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 November 2026 11:16 IST
OpenAI Doubles ChatGPT Pro, Business Premium Usage Limits After Subscriber Feedback

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Usage of a dot will remain separate from a user's default ChatGPT allowance

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Highlights
  • Limit increases apply to ChatGPT's $100, $200, and $500 Pro tiers
  • The update reverses a planned usage cut for Pro 200 users
  • OpenAI says Dot usage will stay separate from default ChatGPT limits
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OpenAI announced in September that it planned to reduce the usage limits for select ChatGPT Pro subscriptions without reducing the price tag. The company now seems to be reversing its decision. In a statement, an OpenAI official has revealed that it will double usage limits for several ChatGPT Pro subscriptions. The revised limits are also said to be applicable to Business Premium. OpenAI will also continue to offer extended usage limits for its personal AI agents.

OpenAI Doubles Usage Limits

Thibault Sottiaux, a software engineer and Product Executive at OpenAI, announced the changes in a post on X. According to Sottiaux, the company will double usage limits for all ChatGPT Pro $100 (roughly Rs. 9,500), $200 (roughly Rs. 19,000), and $500 (roughly Rs. 47,000) tiers, along with Business Premium. The revised allowances are coming into effect immediately.

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The announcement, notably, reverses an earlier decision to reduce usage limits for the ChatGPT Pro $200 plan without changing its subscription price. The reduction was scheduled to begin on October 29, but according to OpenAI's latest statement, it will not go ahead. It also addresses concerns about ChatGPT Work and Codex, which share usage limits under eligible subscriptions.

In the post, Sottiaux said, "We heard your kind feedback and won't be reducing usage limits for Pro 200, so your Work and Codex usage will stay the same." The decision suggests that feedback from subscribers prompted the company to reconsider the planned changes before they took effect.

Alongside the changes to ChatGPT subscription allowances, Sottiaux also shared an update on dots. These are, notably, OpenAI's personal AI agents designed to run in the background and assist users with ongoing tasks. According to the company, it will continue to offer extended usage limits for dots for now.

Sottiaux also clarified that usage of a dot will remain separate from a user's default ChatGPT allowance. This means activity involving dots will not draw from the standard usage limits covered by the subscription. The company, however, has not specified how long the extended limits will remain available.

Sottiaux also said OpenAI will continue releasing improved models and efficiency updates, which the company expects to increase effective usage over time.

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Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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