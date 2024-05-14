Technology News

Nothing to Soon Integrate ChatGPT With Its Entire Audio Lineup and CMF Earphones

Nothing will roll out an update via the Nothing X app on May 21 to expand the feature to older earphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 17:58 IST
Nothing to Soon Integrate ChatGPT With Its Entire Audio Lineup and CMF Earphones

Photo Credit: X/Nothing

The Nothing earphones will only be able to trigger ChatGPT when paired with Nothing’s smartphones

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1, the company’s first earbuds, will also get the integration
  • Nothing Ear and Ear A already have the ChatGPT integration
  • OpenAI unveiled a new GPT-4o AI model on Monday
Advertisement

Nothing is expanding ChatGPT integration to its entire audio device lineup as well as all the earphones launched under its CMF brand. The London-based smartphone brand launched the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A last month which were the first wireless earphones from the brand to get a native integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Users could trigger the chatbot by just pinching the stem of the device. Now, this functionality is being expanded to all the earphones by the brand.

The announcement came from the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of Nothing, which also mentioned the list of earphones that will be getting the feature. As per the company, Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro will also receive ChatGPT integration. Interestingly, this list also includes the Ear 1, the first wireless earphones by the company.

However, there are a couple of caveats before users can access ChatGPT directly through their earphones. First, there is a double opt-in process. Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei explained in a separate post that users will have to first download the ChatGPT app on the smartphone, and then configure the trigger to activate the chatbot via the Nothing X app. Further, the integration will only work when the earphones are paired with Nothing's smartphones. However, once these conditions are met, users can easily access the AI model without requiring the phone.

The ChatGPT integration allows users to ask a verbal query to the chatbot and get the response directly via the earphones. This integration is expected to be improved now that OpenAI has unveiled the GPT-4o model which offers real-time verbal conversations and emotive voices. Further, with real-time video processing, the user can also show the chatbot something and get an instant response about it. These features are slowly being rolled out by the AI firm.

While the list does not include the Nothing Ear and Ear A earphones, they already have the ChatGPT integration. Launched in April, the earphones are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, support up to 45dB ANC, and feature a transparency mode. Both the earphones sport an in-ear detection feature as well as allow Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear a, CMF, ChatGPT, OpenAI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Surpasses Samsung, Poco Overtakes OnePlus and Motorola Sees Highest Growth in India in Q1 2024
POCO India Continues Meteoric Rise, Outpaces Rivals with 72.2% YoY Growth in Q1 2024

Related Stories

Nothing to Soon Integrate ChatGPT With Its Entire Audio Lineup and CMF Earphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interactions
  2. Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Coming to India With Poco F6 5G
  4. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Live Images, Price Range in India, Features Leaked
  5. Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  6. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Appear in Live Images
  7. Boat Airdopes 800 With 10mm Titanium Drivers Listed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras
  2. OnePlus Watch 2 Users Reportedly Get New Software Update With New Applications, Several Changes
  3. Google Teases Computer Vision, Conversational Capabilities of Gemini AI Ahead of Google I/O Event
  4. Boat Airdopes 800 With 10mm Titanium Drivers, Dolby Audio Support Listed Online
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's Indian Variant to Get Familiar Zeiss Branded Cameras, V3 Imaging Chip: Report
  6. Nothing to Soon Integrate ChatGPT With Its Entire Audio Lineup and CMF Earphones
  7. Tecno Camon 30 Series to 2 Major Android Update, 3 Years of Security Upgrades
  8. Vivo Surpasses Samsung, Poco Overtakes OnePlus and Motorola Sees Highest Growth in India in Q1 2024
  9. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset to Make India Debut With Poco F6 5G
  10. Tata Play to Offer Amazon Prime Lite Subscription Bundled With DTH and New Binge Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »