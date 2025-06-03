Technology News
Vivo Y19s Pro has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as well as an SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2025 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19s Pro comes in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Pearl Silver shades

  • Vivo Y19s Pro sports a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with wet touch support
  • The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The Vivo Y19s Pro supports 44W wired fast charging
Vivo Y19s Pro has been launched in select global markets. The 4G-supported smartphone comes with a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as well as an SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance certification. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Vivo Y19s Pro Price, Availability

Vivo Y19s Pro price starts at BDT 15,499 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs BDT 16,999 (roughly Rs. 12,000) in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the Vivo Y19s Pro is listed at MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 10,100) and MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 12,100) for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. 

The phone is offered in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Pearl Silver colour options. It is available for purchase via the official regional e-stores. 

Vivo Y19s Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y19s Pro sports a 6.68-inch HD+ (720×1,608 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits brightness level. The display is claimed to support wet touch technology and has passed the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y19s Pro carries a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/3.0 aperture at the back. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with dual speaker units. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y19s Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The handset supports several AI features like Google's Circle to Search and other productivity tools like AI Screen Translation. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build, an MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and an SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance certification. The handset measures 165.75×76.10×8.10mm and weighs 200g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.68-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y19s Pro, Vivo Y19s Pro Price, Vivo Y19s Pro Launch, Vivo Y19s Pro Features, Vivo Y19s Series, Vivo Y19 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Said to Be Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026
