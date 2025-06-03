Technology News
OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Series Chips

OnePlus Ace 6 series could be equipped with a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2025 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro (pictured) is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 series could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The OnePlus Ace 6 lineup could debut later this year
  • OnePlus Ace 6 might have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
OnePlus Ace 6 series is expected to arrive later this year, and the series is said to comprise a standard model and OnePlus Ace 6 Pro. Details of these smartphones have been leaked by a tipster, and they are likely to share some specifications. The OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Pro could be equipped with Snapdragon 8 series chips and might feature a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both handsets are also said to have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Ace 6 Series Specifications (Expected)

Details of both the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus Ace 6 Pro were leaked (via Gizmochina) by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo. According to the tipster, the company is testing the OnePlus Ace 6 series with a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

oneplus ace 6 digitalchatstation weibo OnePlus Ace 6

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus Ace 6 lineup will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 series "performance" chips from Qualcomm. The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro is expected to feature a more capable chip than the standard model, but there's no word from the tipster on whether this will be the current generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, or its successor, which is expected to arrive in September.

OnePlus could also equip its upcoming midrange handsets with a few other notable hardware upgrades, according to Digital Chat Station. These include a metal middle frame, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader instead of an optical fingerprint scanner.

The rumoured OnePlus Ace 6 series is also expected to arrive with a larger battery. Last year, a report claimed that the OnePlus Ace 6 or OnePlus Ace 6 Pro will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

According to the leaker, the OnePlus Ace 6 series could also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, but claims that this certification is currently pending. 

These handsets are expected to arrive in the coming months as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup, which was launched in China. The company might introduce rebranded versions of these handsets in other regions, as the Ace series is usually limited to the Chinese market.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Series Chips
