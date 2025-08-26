OpenAI Learning Accelerator, a new India-focused initiative, was unveiled by the company on Monday. Through this initiative, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm aims to build advanced AI research, training, and deployment capabilities among the educators and learners of the country. The AI firm is also collaborating with various stakeholders and providing both funding and free ChatGPT licenses, as part of the initiative. The company's latest move comes just days after it announced plans to open its first office in India by the end of 2025.

OpenAI to Provide $500,000 in Funding to IIT Madras for AI Research

In a blog post, the company announced and detailed its OpenAI Learning Accelerator. Highlighting the widespread usage of ChatGPT in India, the AI firm said that it wants to ensure that the technology helps students build critical thinking skills and deepen learning instead of being used as a shortcut tool.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI announced a research collaboration with IIT Madras, where the former will provide $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.3 crore) in funding. IIT Madras, in turn, will conduct research to find out how AI can be used to improve learning outcomes and inculcate new teaching methods. The scope of the research will range from pedagogy to cognitive neuroscience. The findings will be shared publicly and will help develop future AI products.

As part of the new initiative, OpenAI said it will help teachers and students to design training programmes to build AI literacy, and address the unique needs of the country's education system. The AI firm is partnering with several stakeholders in the education space to distribute five lakh ChatGPT licences and training to students and teachers.

As part of a collaboration between the AI firm and the Ministry of Education, the company will provide ChatGPT access to government school teachers, to help with lesson planning, student engagement, and improving learning outcomes.

OpenAI will also partner with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide access to its chatbot across technical institutes in the country to strengthen “digital skills, employability, and practical AI use.” It is also collaborating with All Round Improvement in School Education (ARISE) member schools (established for underprivileged students) to offer ChatGPT access to educators.

Each of these partners will also work in tandem with OpenAI to design and distribute training programmes for AI literacy among both educators and learners. Further, the stakeholders will also provide access to educational tools such as ChatGPT's Study Mode to the students.