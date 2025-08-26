Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Learning Accelerator Introduced in India, Students and Teachers to Get 5 Lakh ChatGPT Licenses

OpenAI Learning Accelerator Introduced in India, Students and Teachers to Get 5 Lakh ChatGPT Licenses

OpenAI’s Learning Accelerator is an India-first initiative to develop AI knowledge among students and educators.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:22 IST
OpenAI Learning Accelerator Introduced in India, Students and Teachers to Get 5 Lakh ChatGPT Licenses

Photo Credit: Pexels/Matheus Bertelli

OpenAI’s new initiative comes days after announcing plans to open an office in India

Highlights
  • OpenAI to help design and distribute training programmes for AI literacy
  • IIT Madras announced a new research collaboration with OpenAI
  • OpenAI will provide ChatGPT access for teachers in government schools
Advertisement

OpenAI Learning Accelerator, a new India-focused initiative, was unveiled by the company on Monday. Through this initiative, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm aims to build advanced AI research, training, and deployment capabilities among the educators and learners of the country. The AI firm is also collaborating with various stakeholders and providing both funding and free ChatGPT licenses, as part of the initiative. The company's latest move comes just days after it announced plans to open its first office in India by the end of 2025.

OpenAI to Provide $500,000 in Funding to IIT Madras for AI Research

In a blog post, the company announced and detailed its OpenAI Learning Accelerator. Highlighting the widespread usage of ChatGPT in India, the AI firm said that it wants to ensure that the technology helps students build critical thinking skills and deepen learning instead of being used as a shortcut tool.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI announced a research collaboration with IIT Madras, where the former will provide $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.3 crore) in funding. IIT Madras, in turn, will conduct research to find out how AI can be used to improve learning outcomes and inculcate new teaching methods. The scope of the research will range from pedagogy to cognitive neuroscience. The findings will be shared publicly and will help develop future AI products.

As part of the new initiative, OpenAI said it will help teachers and students to design training programmes to build AI literacy, and address the unique needs of the country's education system. The AI firm is partnering with several stakeholders in the education space to distribute five lakh ChatGPT licences and training to students and teachers.

As part of a collaboration between the AI firm and the Ministry of Education, the company will provide ChatGPT access to government school teachers, to help with lesson planning, student engagement, and improving learning outcomes.

OpenAI will also partner with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide access to its chatbot across technical institutes in the country to strengthen “digital skills, employability, and practical AI use.” It is also collaborating with All Round Improvement in School Education (ARISE) member schools (established for underprivileged students) to offer ChatGPT access to educators.

Each of these partners will also work in tandem with OpenAI to design and distribute training programmes for AI literacy among both educators and learners. Further, the stakeholders will also provide access to educational tools such as ChatGPT's Study Mode to the students.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India

Related Stories

OpenAI Learning Accelerator Introduced in India, Students and Teachers to Get 5 Lakh ChatGPT Licenses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  2. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  3. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Arrive on Geekbench; Might Debut Soon
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  2. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  4. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  5. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  7. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  8. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  9. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  10. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »