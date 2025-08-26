Technology News
Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners have until September to get a screen replacement at no additional cost.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:12 IST
Some Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owners have reported facing the green line issue

Highlights
  • Samsung's free green line screen replacement is valid till Sept 29, 2025
  • Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra are now said to be eligible for the offer
  • Handsets must pass necessary checks at authorised service centres
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra are now covered under a free one-time screen replacement policy in India. This limited-period offer applies to devices affected by the infamous green line issue. The company's support chat has reveals that, the screen replacement policy is valid till September, and customers can visit Samsung authorised service centres in India to get their handsets repaired. However, there will be certain limitations on the eligibility of devices under the company's replacement policy.

Samsung Confirms Screen Replacement Policy for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Using the Samsung Support chat on WhatsApp, Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the brand's screen replacement policy will now cover the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra (via Tarun Vats). As per the brand, the current offer will be valid in India across authorised Samsung service centres till September 29. This means that users whose smartphones have been affected by the green line issue have a month to get their screen issues resolved at the company's service centres in the country.samsung galaxy s23 screen replacement ndtv Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Customers can book a service appointment at their nearest authorised service centre to take advantage of this offer and receive a free screen replacement.

The original post by Vats claims that Samsung will extend this offer till December 31, providing an extended period of coverage. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the replacement policy via the Samsung Support app, seen in the screenshot above, which will be valid until September 29. However, there was no mention of an extension of the deadline.

As always, there are a few terms and conditions. The final confirmation of the handset's eligibility will be provided by the authorised service centre after carrying out the necessary checks, as per the Samsung Support chat.

In a previous instance of the extension of the free screen replacement program, Gadgets 360 received confirmation of the eligibility criteria. To begin with, the device should not have any physical damage or signs of water damage. Further, handsets are eligible for coverage within three years from the date of purchase. Lastly, only the first purchaser will be able to receive free screen replacement upon presentation of the original invoice, as part of the policy.

While the screen replacement was offered free of charge, customers were still liable to pay for labour charges for the repair.

Notably, this is not the first time that older models have been included in Samsung's free screen replacement policy. In April 2024, the tech giant announced a special replacement offer for the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy S22 series.

Earlier this tear, Samsung extended the coverage period of the free one-time screen replacement policy for smartphones affected by the infamous green line issue till September.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
