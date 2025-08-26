Oppo Find X9 series is said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo Find X8 series, which was unveiled by the smartphone maker in China in October 2024. A tipster has suggested that one of the models in the upcoming lineup, the Oppo Find X9 Pro, will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is also said to be available in three colour options, and there customers can also expect to see a special edition variant of the Oppo Find X9 Pro, as per the latest leak.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the specifications of the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. The leaker referenced an unannounced handset equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, which is widely believed to be the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Digital Chat Station

It is said to come in four RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Find X9 Pro BeiDou Satellite SMS Edition with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

What sets it apart from the standard model is the support for satellite messaging via a BeiDou satellite. While details remain under wraps, it is expected to be similar to Oppo Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, which was launched alongside the standard lineup in 2024.

The tipster also highlighted the colour options of the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro. It might be offered in White, Purple Gray, and Magenta shades. In terms of ergonomics, the handset is said to tip the scales at around 224g. If this turns out to be accurate, it would make the Oppo Find X9 Pro heavier than its predecessor, which weighs 215g.

However, the tipster suggests that this is due to the large battery on the handset. It is speculated to have a battery with a capacity larger than 7,000mAh, with 7,500mAh being reported as the advertised capacity.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to break cover in October as part of the Oppo Find X9 lineup. It is rumoured to comprise four models — Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra.