Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims

Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims

The Oppo Find X9 series is expected to go official in October.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 13:50 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims

Oppo Find X9 Pro is the purported successor to the Find X8 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro is tipped to available four configurations
  • Oppo is also expected to introduce a BeiDou Satellite SMS Edition
  • The phone could launch in White, Purple Gray, and Magenta colours
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series is said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo Find X8 series, which was unveiled by the smartphone maker in China in October 2024. A tipster has suggested that one of the models in the upcoming lineup, the Oppo Find X9 Pro, will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is also said to be available in three colour options, and there customers can also expect to see a special edition variant of the Oppo Find X9 Pro, as per the latest leak.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the specifications of the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. The leaker referenced an unannounced handset equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, which is widely believed to be the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

find x9 pro oppo Oppo

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Digital Chat Station

 

It is said to come in four RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Find X9 Pro BeiDou Satellite SMS Edition with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

What sets it apart from the standard model is the support for satellite messaging via a BeiDou satellite. While details remain under wraps, it is expected to be similar to Oppo Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, which was launched alongside the standard lineup in 2024.

The tipster also highlighted the colour options of the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro. It might be offered in White, Purple Gray, and Magenta shades. In terms of ergonomics, the handset is said to tip the scales at around 224g. If this turns out to be accurate, it would make the Oppo Find X9 Pro heavier than its predecessor, which weighs 215g.

However, the tipster suggests that this is due to the large battery on the handset. It is speculated to have a battery with a capacity larger than 7,000mAh, with 7,500mAh being reported as the advertised capacity.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to break cover in October as part of the Oppo Find X9 lineup. It is rumoured to comprise four models — Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X9, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  2. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With 8,000mAh Battery UnveiledÂ 
  5. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI Again, This Time for ChatGPT Deal With Apple
  6. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro RAM, Storage Options and Colourways Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  10. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India
  2. Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026
  5. Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
  8. A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
  9. Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »