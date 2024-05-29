OpenAI announced the formation of a new committee to oversee the safety and security measures taken in the company's projects and operations, on Tuesday. The Safety and Security Committee comprises select board members and is tasked with evaluating and further developing the San Francisco-based AI firm's processes and safeguards. The new committee was formed as OpenAI has started testing the next generation of its artificial intelligence (AI) model. Notably, the company recently shared its Model Spec, which is a document that highlights the company's approach towards building a responsible and ethical AI model.

OpenAI's Safety and Security Committee

In a blog post, the company highlighted the details of its newly formed committee. The post stated, “Today, the OpenAI Board formed a Safety and Security Committee led by directors Bret Taylor (Chair), Adam D'Angelo, Nicole Seligman, and Sam Altman (CEO). This committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the full Board on critical safety and security decisions for OpenAI projects and operations.”

Apart from the directors, OpenAI's Head of Preparedness Aleksander Madry, Head of Safety Systems John Schulman, Head of Security Matt Knight, and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki will also be a part of the committee.

The committee's first task will be to evaluate and further develop the AI firm's processes and safeguards over the next 90 days. After this, the committee will share its findings and recommendations with the full Board. The recommendations will go through the Board's review, after which OpenAI will share the adopted recommendations publicly.

OpenAI starts testing its next generation AI model

These new developments at OpenAI are related to the company's new initiative. It has started testing the next generation of its AI model. Calling it the “frontier” AI model, it highlighted that this under-testing large language model (LLM) will bring the company a step closer to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

AGI is a type of AI that can understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide range of real-world tasks comparable to human intelligence. Some definitions of AGI also highlight that it is capable of autonomous functioning and can develop some level of self-awareness.

