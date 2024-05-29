Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model

OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model

OpenAI’s Safety and Security Committee will provide its recommendations in the next 90 days.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2024 17:59 IST
OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model

Photo Credit: Pexels/Sanket Mishra

The committee is tasked with evaluating and further developing OpenAI’s processes and safeguards

Highlights
  • OpenAI has not revealed any details about the new AI model
  • OpenAI said the next AI model will take it closer to AGI
  • The Safety and Security Committee comprises of four members
Advertisement

OpenAI announced the formation of a new committee to oversee the safety and security measures taken in the company's projects and operations, on Tuesday. The Safety and Security Committee comprises select board members and is tasked with evaluating and further developing the San Francisco-based AI firm's processes and safeguards. The new committee was formed as OpenAI has started testing the next generation of its artificial intelligence (AI) model. Notably, the company recently shared its Model Spec, which is a document that highlights the company's approach towards building a responsible and ethical AI model.

OpenAI's Safety and Security Committee

In a blog post, the company highlighted the details of its newly formed committee. The post stated, “Today, the OpenAI Board formed a Safety and Security Committee led by directors Bret Taylor (Chair), Adam D'Angelo, Nicole Seligman, and Sam Altman (CEO). This committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the full Board on critical safety and security decisions for OpenAI projects and operations.”

Apart from the directors, OpenAI's Head of Preparedness Aleksander Madry, Head of Safety Systems John Schulman, Head of Security Matt Knight, and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki will also be a part of the committee.

The committee's first task will be to evaluate and further develop the AI firm's processes and safeguards over the next 90 days. After this, the committee will share its findings and recommendations with the full Board. The recommendations will go through the Board's review, after which OpenAI will share the adopted recommendations publicly.

OpenAI starts testing its next generation AI model

These new developments at OpenAI are related to the company's new initiative. It has started testing the next generation of its AI model. Calling it the “frontier” AI model, it highlighted that this under-testing large language model (LLM) will bring the company a step closer to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

AGI is a type of AI that can understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide range of real-world tasks comparable to human intelligence. Some definitions of AGI also highlight that it is capable of autonomous functioning and can develop some level of self-awareness.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AGI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple, Google, Amazon Lobby Group Opposes India's EU-Like Antitrust Proposal

Related Stories

OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Launched
  2. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  3. Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Shows Up on Geekbench
  5. Microsoft Releases Copilot for Telegram in Beta for All Users
  6. Here's When Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro Model
  7. WhatsApp May Allow Users to Quickly Generate AI Images in Chats
  8. Redmi Pad Pro 5G to Launch Soon; Tablet Officially Teased
  9. You Can Now Play Over 75 Games for Free on YouTube's Playables Platform
  10. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Algorand Foundation Announces Blockchain Developer Course on Nasscom's FutureSkills Platform
  2. WhatsApp May Get New ‘Imagine’ Chat Shortcut for Quick Image Generation via Meta AI: Report
  3. OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model
  4. Apple, Google, Amazon Lobby Group Opposes India's EU-Like Antitrust Proposal
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft 365 Copilot Expands Support for Indian Regional Languages
  7. Opera One Browser Gets Gemini's AI Capabilities Thanks to Google Cloud Partnership
  8. Poco M6 Plus 5G Surfaces on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India
  9. YouTube Playables Feature With Over 75 Free-to-Play Games Rolls Out to All Users
  10. PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »